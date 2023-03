Geraldton's cathedral, built between 1916 and 1938, is arguably the finest example of the architectural achievements of the multi-skilled Monsignor John Hawes. The cathedral's striking features include imposing twin towers with arched openings, a central dome, Romanesque columns and boldly striped walls.

Mass is at 7am, with an additional service at 6pm on weekends. Tours are held at 10am Monday and Friday, and 4pm Wednesday.