Commanding the hill overlooking Geraldton is this moving, multifaceted memorial commemorating the 1941 loss of the Sydney and its 645 men after a skirmish with the German raider Kormoran. Note the Waiting Woman, the Pool of Remembrance and the cupola over the pillared Dome of Souls – the latter comprises 645 steel gulls, representing the lives lost. Free guided tours at 10.30am daily.