Old Geraldton Gaol & Craft Centre

The gaol's gloomy cells held prisoners from 1856 to 1985, and framed historic documents weave a fascinating tale of daring escapes, gruesome executions, and offences punishable by transportation to – and forced labour in – Australia (such as theft of £149 worth of cigars, cigarettes and asparagus).

Spot peanut wood, bloodstone, snakeskin jasper and 'thunder eggs' in the large display room where there's an impressive collection of locally mined semiprecious stones. You can purchase said stones – along with handmade clocks, wrought-iron and mosaic crafts, organic skincare products and soft toys – from local craftspeople who've set up shop in the cells.