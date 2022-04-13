The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…
Rottnest Island
'Rotto' – or Wadjemup to Noongar Aboriginal people – has long been the go-to destination for Perth families on holiday, and a coming-of-age promised land for local teens. Although it's only about 19km offshore from Fremantle, this car-free, off-the-grid slice of paradise, ringed by secluded beaches and bays, feels a million miles away
Cycling, snorkelling, fishing, surfing, diving and wildlife-spotting are excellent on the island. There's not a lot to do here that's not outdoors-oriented, so postpone your day trip if the weather isn't looking good.
Overriding all the holiday good times and beachy leisure, there's a grim history here: 3700 Aboriginal prisoners were incarcerated on Wadjemup between 1838 and 1931. Around 370 boys and men died, many from flu or measles, and at least five were executed. People suffered here: there's a disquieting vibe on the island, even on the sunniest of days.
Explore Rottnest Island
- TThe Basin
The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…
- WWadjemup Lighthouse
Rottnest's unmissable human-made landmark, the 20m-tall Wadjemup Lighthouse was built in 1849 and was WA's first stone lighthouse. Tours run daily every…
- SSalt Store Gallery & Exhibition Centre
The photographic exhibition inside this 1868 building looks at a different chapter of local history: when the island's salt lakes provided all of WA's…
- RRottnest Museum
Housed in the old hay-store building built by Aboriginal prisoners in 1857, this engaging little museum tells of the island's natural and human history,…
- VVlamingh Lookout
Not far away from Thomson Bay (wander up past the old European cemetery), this unsigned vantage point offers panoramic views of the island, including its…
- QQuod
Built in 1864, this hefty octagonal building with a central courtyard was once the Aboriginal prison block. During its time as a prison several men would…
- WWadjemup Aboriginal Burial Ground
Adjacent to the Quod is a hushed, shady woodland area where hundreds of Aboriginal prisoners were buried in unmarked graves. Until relatively recently,…
- OOliver Hill Battery
Oliver Hill Battery was built in the 1930s and played a major role in the WWII defence of the WA coastline and Fremantle harbour. The guns here, however,…
- BBathurst Lighthouse
Historic landmark out on the point near Pinky Beach. It was built in 1900 after the wreck of the City of York nearby in 1899, just shy of Fremantle after…
