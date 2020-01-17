Under the baking WA sun, Fremantle is a boho harbour town with sea-salty soul to burn. Like Valparaiso in Chile or Littleton in New Zealand, old-town ‘Freo’ is a tight nest of streets with an atmospherically faded cache of Victorian and Edwardian buildings. And like any port, the world washes in on the tide and washes out again, leaving the locals buzzing with global zeitgeist. Fremantle thrums with live music, craft-beer bars, boutique hotels, left-field bookshops, Indian Ocean seafood shacks, buskers and beaches – it's a fabulous place to spend a few days.