Fremantle

Under the baking WA sun, Fremantle is a boho harbour town with sea-salty soul to burn. Like Valparaiso in Chile or Littleton in New Zealand, old-town ‘Freo’ is a tight nest of streets with an atmospherically faded cache of Victorian and Edwardian buildings. And like any port, the world washes in on the tide and washes out again, leaving the locals buzzing with global zeitgeist. Fremantle thrums with live music, craft-beer bars, boutique hotels, left-field bookshops, Indian Ocean seafood shacks, buskers and beaches – it's a fabulous place to spend a few days.

Explore Fremantle

  • Fremantle Prison

    With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…

  • WA Shipwrecks Museum

    Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…

  • Western Australian Museum – Maritime

    Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…

  • Round House

    Completed in 1831, this 12-sided stone prison is WA's oldest surviving building. It was the site of the colony's first hangings, and was later used for…

  • B

    Bon Scott Statue

    The most popular of Fremantle's public sculptures is Greg James's statue of Bon Scott (1946–80), strutting on a Marshall amplifier in Fishing Boat Harbour…

  • W

    Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Centre

    Various classes and workshops, including language, art and crafts, are held at this interesting Aboriginal cultural centre. Booking ahead for most is…

  • F

    Fremantle Arts Centre

    An impressive neo-Gothic building surrounded by lovely elm-shaded gardens, the Fremantle Arts Centre was constructed by convict labourers as a lunatic…

  • F

    Fremantle Markets

    Originally opened in 1897, these colourful markets were reopened in 1975 and today draw slow-moving crowds combing over souvenirs. A few younger designers…

  • A

    Army Museum of WA

    Situated within the imposing Artillery Barracks, this little museum pulls out the big guns, literally. Howitzers and tanks line up outside, while inside…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fremantle.

  • See

    Fremantle Prison

    With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…

  • See

    WA Shipwrecks Museum

    Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…

  • See

    Western Australian Museum – Maritime

    Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…

  • See

    Round House

    Completed in 1831, this 12-sided stone prison is WA's oldest surviving building. It was the site of the colony's first hangings, and was later used for…

  • See

    Bon Scott Statue

    The most popular of Fremantle's public sculptures is Greg James's statue of Bon Scott (1946–80), strutting on a Marshall amplifier in Fishing Boat Harbour…

  • See

    Walyalup Aboriginal Cultural Centre

    Various classes and workshops, including language, art and crafts, are held at this interesting Aboriginal cultural centre. Booking ahead for most is…

  • See

    Fremantle Arts Centre

    An impressive neo-Gothic building surrounded by lovely elm-shaded gardens, the Fremantle Arts Centre was constructed by convict labourers as a lunatic…

  • See

    Fremantle Markets

    Originally opened in 1897, these colourful markets were reopened in 1975 and today draw slow-moving crowds combing over souvenirs. A few younger designers…

  • See

    Army Museum of WA

    Situated within the imposing Artillery Barracks, this little museum pulls out the big guns, literally. Howitzers and tanks line up outside, while inside…