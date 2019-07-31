Offers a cellar door, wine tours and tastings (with optional and food pairings), petanque, and an outdoor cinema in summer. This Margaret River winery is…
Margaret River
Although tourists usually outnumber locals, Margaret River still feels like a country town. The advantage of basing yourself here is that after 5pm, once the wineries shut up shop, it's one of the few places with any vital signs. Plus, it's close to the incredible surf of Margaret River Mouth and Southside, and the swimming beaches at Prevelly and Gracetown.
Margaret River spills over with tourists every weekend and gets very, very busy at Easter and Christmas. Accommodation prices tend to be cheaper midweek.
Explore Margaret River
- Cape Mentelle
Offers a cellar door, wine tours and tastings (with optional and food pairings), petanque, and an outdoor cinema in summer. This Margaret River winery is…
- Margaret River Distilling Company
Limeburners single malt whisky, Tiger Snake sour mash, Great Southern gin and White Shark vodka can all be sampled at this edge-of-the-forest tasting room…
- Cowaramup Brewing Company
Modern microbrewery with an award-winning Pilsener and a moreish English-style Special Pale Ale. Four other beers and occasional seasonal brews also…
- Bettenay's Margaret River
Visit the modern lakeside tasting room for award-winning French-style nougat. Our favourite flavours are the salted caramel and liquorice. Wines can also…
- SStella Bella
Excellent wines at a pretty cellar door (BYO picnic). This outfit boasts the more interesting label designs in the region.
- MMargaret River Dairy Company
Take a break from the wineries and try artisan cheeses in Cowaramup dairy country.
