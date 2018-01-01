Great Ocean Road, Phillip Island, Ticket Pass from Melbourne

Great Ocean Road Classic Tour:Start your Melbourne immersion with the road trip everyone's talking about! Follow the historical Great Ocean Road, one of the world's most scenic coastal routes, as it winds along Victoria's southwest coast, passing long golden beaches, rugged sandstone cliffs and eucalypt-tree rainforest.Pass the beach resort villages of Lorne and Apollo Bay and take in panoramic coastal views from the Cape Otway Lighthouse. Hear the tragic tales of the Loch Ard Gorge and discover why this spectacularly wild part of Victoria is known as the Shipwreck Coast. Then, enjoy a traditional Australian barbeque lunch. The route also takes you among the soaring eucalypt trees of the Otway rainforest, and to the offshore sandstone stacks called the Twelve Apostles. Phillip Island Penguin Parade:On another day (within seven days of your Great Ocean Road tour), travel to Phillip Island to visit the Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park for a hands-on wildlife experience. Learn about the park's conservation efforts, hand-feed a kangaroo, see wallabies and wombats, or have the opportunity to get a photo taken with a koala. You'll also see flying possums and other cute Australian marsupial mammals.Next, you'll see sheep shearing and working dogs in action at the historic farm on neighboring Churchill Island before visiting the Koala Conservation Centre. Visit Phillip Island's wild and rugged surf beaches at Cape Woolamai, and see basking fur seals at Seal Rocks and the rocky outcrop known as the Nobbies.As dusk falls, get ready for the main event at Summerland Beach, as Victoria's largest colony of little penguins return home from a day of fishing at sea, waddling their way up the sands to their burrows.Enhance your penguin-viewing experience with a choice of upgrade options. Choose the Penguin Plus option to have a better view of the penguins from the comfort of an exclusive viewing area with private boardwalk. Or be warm and dry in a Penguin Skybox and watch the penguins from an elevated indoor viewing area while enjoying drinks and canapés. Choose the Private Penguin Parade for front-row seats on the sand with access to the penguins, joining an exclusive small group visit with a private ranger guide.Melbourne Attraction Pass:Then see the best of Melbourne, and save time and money with the Melbourne Attraction Pass. Choose to visit two of four Melbourne's premier attractions -- Melbourne Zoo and Melbourne Star Observation Wheel OR SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium and Eureka Skydeck 88. Tickets are issued at departure of the Great Ocean Road Tour. The pass allows single entry to each attraction and is valid for six months from the date of collection.