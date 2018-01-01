Welcome to Phillip Island
At its heart, Phillip Island is still a farming community, but nature has conspired to turn it into one of Victoria’s most popular tourist destinations. Apart from the nightly waddling of the penguins, there’s a large seal colony, abundant bird life and fauna. The rugged south coast has some fabulous surf beaches, a swag of family attractions and plenty of accommodation. Visit in winter, though, and you’ll find a very quiet place where the local population of farmers, surfers and hippies go about their business.
The Boonwurrung people are the traditional inhabitants of the island, though what they’d have made of coachloads of Penguin Parade tourists and biker gangs making their way over the San Remo bridge is anyone’s guess.
Top experiences in Phillip Island
Phillip Island Australian Wildlife Viewing Tour from Melbourne
Be picked up from your Melbourne hotel, then enjoy a scenic trip through the tree-lined streets of Melbourne's southeastern suburbs and around the harbor of Westernport Bay.Your first stop is a wildlife encounter at Maru Koala and Animal Park, to interact with koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and other native Australian animals.Continue to the beach resort of San Remo and cross the bridge to Phillip Island. Travel around the island's surf coast to admire the rock formations of the Nobbies, home to penguins, fur seals and sea birds.Your next stop is the Penguin Parade at Summerland Beach, where you can visit the information center to learn more about the cute little penguins. Then take your seat to watch the nightly Penguin Parade as the little penguins come home to their burrows after a day spent fishing at sea. Watch as part of the world's largest colony of smallest penguin species leave the water and waddle up the beach to their homes.Optional Penguin Parade upgrades:Penguin Plus Viewing Platform Watch the parade from an exclusive viewing platform next to the main route from the sea followed by the penguins. Limited to 150 people, the experience includes a free drink and small gift.The Penguin SkyboxView the Penguin Parade from the exclusive vantage point of an elevated viewing tower located at the main viewing stands. Limited to just five people, the Skybox is warm and dry, and gives you the best view of the penguins' burrows on Summerland Beach. Interact with the ranger and join in the nightly penguin count, assisting in the ongoing research to help protect Phillip Island's little penguins. The Skybox experience includes canapes and non-alcoholic drinks.Ranger Guided TourThe ultimate penguin experience is limited to a maximum of 15 people. Visit a secluded beach location for a special guided tour that allows you to get even closer to the little penguins.Underground Viewing ExperienceGet an eye level view of the little penguins in this brand new underground viewing area. Enjoy the closest possible view of the penguins in their natural habitat with the comfort and convenience of being undercover and out of the elements. Limited to 70 people.
Phillip Island Brighton Beach, Moonlit Sanctuary, Penguins
Your first stop on your Phillip Island day trip is at Brighton. See the iconic Brighton Beach bathing boxes, spend time at the the beach and take some time to admire these historic landmarks. On Phillip Island, visit the Moonlit Sanctuary Conservation Park, where you'll learn about a broad range of Australian wildlife. You'll have a chance to get up close to cuddly koalas and other animals for feeding time. Included in your visit here is the spectacular “Conservation in Action” wildlife show, which showcases a number of lesser-known Australian species in a series of interactive and engaging ranger presentations.Continue to the southwestern tip of the island to enjoy panoramic views of the Nobbies, a group of rugged rocks rising from the sea, and Seal Rocks, the home of Australia's largest fur seals population. At dusk every evening the world's smallest penguins waddle ashore after spending the day fishing out at sea. You will be seated in the main viewing area to watch the parade of waddling penguins. To make this experience even more unforgettable, upgrade to either the Penguins Plus or the Private Penguin Parade Experience. See below for more details.
Phillip Island Penguin Parade Evening Tour
Depart from Melbourne in the late afternoon by comfortable coach, following the Yarra River through the leafy southeastern suburbs and rural countryside, before arriving at the bridge to Phillip Island. As you travel, listen to informative commentary from your guide about the sights you pass along the way. Drive through the fishing village of San Remo as you cross the only bridge onto Phillip Island, stopping at the excellent Phillip Island Visitor Information Centre. Browse exhibits about Phillip Island's abundant wildlife, which includes koalas, fur seals, mutton birds and other migratory birds in addition to tonight’s star attraction, the little penguins.Little penguins are the smallest penguin species, and the fact that the world’s largest colony of them can be easily visited at Phillip Island makes this a don’t-miss opportunity! Penguin experts estimate that as many as 32,000 little penguins live on Phillip Island. During your visit, learn about conservation issues involved in protecting Phillip Island's wildlife. Revenue from ticket sales gets invested back into research, environmental protections, and education projects to ensure that the penguins and other wildlife flourish.As the sun sets, head to the beach where you have a choice of the basic seating option on stands with tiered seating or choose the upgrade (details below) for prime penguin viewing. Watch hundreds of little penguins emerge from the sea and waddle along the sand to their burrows, where they feed their young with their day's catch of anchovies and pilchards. Be sure to bring warm clothes as the ocean air can get cold at night. At the end of the penguin viewing, your coach returns you to Melbourne (about a 90-minute drive) to end your tour, with drop off at select Melbourne hotels. Penguin Plus Viewing PlatformUpgrade your tour to include all of the above while viewing the penguins from even closer quarters for optimal viewing, accompanied by informative commentary from an expert wildlife ranger. Wooden seating and boardwalks provide excellent sight lines, with a maximum of 150 people permitted in the area.
Great Ocean Road, Phillip Island, Ticket Pass from Melbourne
Great Ocean Road Classic Tour:Start your Melbourne immersion with the road trip everyone's talking about! Follow the historical Great Ocean Road, one of the world's most scenic coastal routes, as it winds along Victoria's southwest coast, passing long golden beaches, rugged sandstone cliffs and eucalypt-tree rainforest.Pass the beach resort villages of Lorne and Apollo Bay and take in panoramic coastal views from the Cape Otway Lighthouse. Hear the tragic tales of the Loch Ard Gorge and discover why this spectacularly wild part of Victoria is known as the Shipwreck Coast. Then, enjoy a traditional Australian barbeque lunch. The route also takes you among the soaring eucalypt trees of the Otway rainforest, and to the offshore sandstone stacks called the Twelve Apostles. Phillip Island Penguin Parade:On another day (within seven days of your Great Ocean Road tour), travel to Phillip Island to visit the Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park for a hands-on wildlife experience. Learn about the park's conservation efforts, hand-feed a kangaroo, see wallabies and wombats, or have the opportunity to get a photo taken with a koala. You'll also see flying possums and other cute Australian marsupial mammals.Next, you'll see sheep shearing and working dogs in action at the historic farm on neighboring Churchill Island before visiting the Koala Conservation Centre. Visit Phillip Island's wild and rugged surf beaches at Cape Woolamai, and see basking fur seals at Seal Rocks and the rocky outcrop known as the Nobbies.As dusk falls, get ready for the main event at Summerland Beach, as Victoria's largest colony of little penguins return home from a day of fishing at sea, waddling their way up the sands to their burrows.Enhance your penguin-viewing experience with a choice of upgrade options. Choose the Penguin Plus option to have a better view of the penguins from the comfort of an exclusive viewing area with private boardwalk. Or be warm and dry in a Penguin Skybox and watch the penguins from an elevated indoor viewing area while enjoying drinks and canapés. Choose the Private Penguin Parade for front-row seats on the sand with access to the penguins, joining an exclusive small group visit with a private ranger guide.Melbourne Attraction Pass:Then see the best of Melbourne, and save time and money with the Melbourne Attraction Pass. Choose to visit two of four Melbourne's premier attractions -- Melbourne Zoo and Melbourne Star Observation Wheel OR SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium and Eureka Skydeck 88. Tickets are issued at departure of the Great Ocean Road Tour. The pass allows single entry to each attraction and is valid for six months from the date of collection.
Phillip Island Ultimate Penguin Eco Tour or Skybox Experience
ULTIMATE PENGUIN ECO TOUR: Designed to cater for up to 10 people only, this fully accredited eco tour takes visitors to a stunning, secluded beach to view the little penguins waddling ashore to their sand dune burrows. The beach is in a completely different location to the standard Penguin Parade. This tour is the premium penguin experience on offer and ideal for those seeking a more personalized, intimate wildlife experience. As the sun sets and the light fades, participants can use night vision technology to view the penguins. Rangers provide an informative commentary which visitors listen to through personal headphones. SKYBOX VIP EXPERIENCE : Enjoy the Penguin Parade (the world's smallest penguins in their natural habitat) from the comfort of an exclusive, elevated viewing tower. Located at the main viewing stands at the Penguin Parade, this option allows for 10 people each evening to have 'pole position' for penguin viewing. Warm and dry, you will enjoy an excellent overview of Summerland Beach and the penguin burrows. Interact with the ranger and take part in the penguin count to assist in the ongoing research of the Phillip Island penguins! The Skybox Experience also includes canapes and non-alcoholic beverages.UNDERGROUND VIEWING: Enjoy the Penguin Parade with a bird's-eye view as you view the world's smallest penguins in their natural habitat in the world-first underground facility. Designed to cater for up to 70 people only, enjoy the Penguin Parade at eye-level and the closest possible viewing point undercover through the glass with expert commentary from a local ranger. You will also have access to the new Penguins Plus viewing platform, the new platform mirrors the coves of Phillip Island’s spectacular southern coastline and offers visitors unprecedented, up-close viewing of the little penguins as they make their way along the most popular penguin pathway at the Penguin Parade. Before your tour, check out the Nobbies Centre, Phillip Island's newest eco-tourism attraction. This free world class marine attraction provides the chance to discover the wonders of the Australian marine environment through educational displays, conservation presentations and optional ranger guided tours. Fully interactive cameras at Seal Rocks (2km off shore) allow visitors to zoom in, catch a glimpse and take your very own photos of the Australian Fur Seals.
Phillip Island 3-Park Pass with Penguin Parade
Your Phillip Island 3-park pass gives you access to the island’s top three wildlife and historical attractions — the Penguin Parade, Koala Conservation Centre and Churchill Island Heritage Farm — which are all part of Phillip Island Nature Park. You can visit all three in one day or spread it out over several days — your pass is valid for six months. If you choose to do it all in one day, it is recommended that you consider this sample itinerary, which allows you to end your day with the Penguin Parade at sunset.Morning at the Koala Conservation Centre: See koalas up close from treetop boardwalks, and join a ranger-led eco-explorer tour to learn more about these beloved Australian animals. Lunch at Churchill Island Heritage Farm: Purchase lunch at the cafe, and then explore the homestead and working farm to watch daily farming activities like milking cows and shearing sheep. Learn about the farm’s history, and admire the local birdlife. Afternoon at the Nobbies: See Australia’s largest colony of fur seals and enjoy views of Seal Rocks from the chain of boardwalks. Sunset at the Penguin Parade: Watch the world's smallest penguins waddle out of the sea and parade across Summerland Beach to their sand burrows. Tiered viewing stands allow everyone to see the action. Please note: the Penguin Parade can be booked out during peak periods. We strongly recommend you contact the Penguin Parade prior to your visit to secure your preferred date.In addition to these attractions, you can explore Phillip Island Nature Park’s tranquil wetlands and rugged coastlines. Check out the interactive interpretative displays, walking tracks and elevated boardwalks that allow for sweeping photo ops. The park is also home to cycling paths, beaches, inlets and bays that you can discover at your own pace and in your own way — perhaps go snorkeling, surfing, diving or biking. (Any equipment rental, island transportation, food, drinks and other activities are at your own expense.)Please note: The 3-park does not include transportation or transfers. You must make your own way to Phillip Island and between the attractions.