Sydney has produced many famous sinners but this museum tells the life story of St Mary of the Cross (aka Mary MacKillop), Australia’s only Catholic saint. Born in Melbourne in 1842, she was a dedicated, outspoken educator who prevailed over conservative hierarchical ideals, despite a brief excommunication. You’ll find her tomb inside the chapel. The museum has interesting interactive displays and a kookily whimsical Nuns on the Run automaton, proving that the Josephites (the order that MacKillop founded) have a sense of humour.