A sinister chip-toothed clown face (50 times life-sized) forms the entrance to this old-fashioned amusement park overlooking Sydney Harbour. It's one of several 1930s features, including the Coney Island funhouse, a pretty carousel and the nausea-inducing Rotor. There are two-ride passes ($22), or height-based unlimited-ride passes (adults $57, kids $25 to $47; cheaper online) but you can also wander through without buying a ticket. Hours are extended during school and public holidays. There's a bar-restaurant on-site with a great harbour view.

Opened in 1935, Luna Park was knocked up in three months by a thousand Depression-era workers.

If you purchase your ride pass from Captain Cook cruises, they'll throw in free ferry travel here.