Is there a better view of the bridge and the Opera House than from the wharf at this point, a short hop by ferry northwest of the centre? It's all unfolded before you and is a stunning spot to be when the sun is setting. Between Luna Park and McMahons Point, at the head of Lavender Bay, Wendy Whiteley's Secret Garden is a guerrilla garden created by the widow of artist Brett Whiteley (an artist herself) on an old railway siding.