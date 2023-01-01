The Sydney residences of Australia’s governor general and prime minister are located on Kirribilli Point, east of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. When in town, the PM gets some shut-eye in the Gothic Revival–style Kirribilli House, built in 1854, while the GG bunkers down in Admiralty House, built in 1846. Both houses are better spotted from the water than by peering through the lightly fortified gates.

Squeezed between the Harbour Bridge and the politicians, the diminutive Dr Mary Booth Reserve Foreshore Walkway offers great views of the Opera House and the city skyline.