Beautiful harbourside Nutcote (1925) is the former home of author and illustrator May Gibbs (1877–1969), who wrote the much-loved Australian children’s book about the gumnut babies Snugglepot & Cuddlepie. It’s now restored to its 1930s Arts-and-Crafts glory and houses a museum devoted to her life and work; she was a fascinatingly pioneering woman whose art-nouveau style was popular worldwide. Cheery and knowledgeable volunteer guides give tours; there are beautiful gardens, harbour views, a tearoom and a gift shop.