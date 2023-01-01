Scruffy, bushy Balls Head Reserve not only has great views of the harbour, the city skyline and the industrial relics on Goat Island, it also has a wiggly waterline and inland paths, ancient Aboriginal rock paintings and carvings (although they’re not easily discernible), and barbecue facilities. From Waverton Station turn left and follow Bay Rd, which becomes Balls Head Rd. It’s a 10-minute walk.

It’s easy to shut yourself off amid the sandstone and scrub here and imagine how Sydney must have been before European settlement.