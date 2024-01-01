Yurulbin Point

On the northern tip of the Balmain peninsula by the Birchgrove ferry slip, this narrow point stretches to within 300m of the North Shore. Once called Long Nose Point, it was a shipyard until 1971, when it became a public park. It reverted to its Indigenous name (meaning ‘swift running water’) in 1994.

Nearby Sydney attractions

1. Balls Head Reserve

0.55 MILES

Scruffy, bushy Balls Head Reserve not only has great views of the harbour, the city skyline and the industrial relics on Goat Island, it also has a wiggly…

2. Goat Island

0.69 MILES

Goat Island, west of the Harbour Bridge, has been a shipyard, a quarantine station and a gunpowder depot in its previous lives. Heritage tours are offered…

3. Watch House

0.78 MILES

One of Balmain's many notable historic buildings, the Watch House, is Sydney’s oldest surviving lockup (1854). It now operates on Saturdays (combine it…

4. Balmain

0.79 MILES

Once a tough, working-class neighbourhood, Balmain now rivals Paddington in Victorian-era desirability – with the added advantage of being surrounded by…

5. Cockatoo Island

0.82 MILES

Studded with photogenic industrial relics, convict architecture and art installations, fascinating Cockatoo Island (Wareamah) opened to the public in 2007…

6. St Mary’s Hall

0.82 MILES

This brick former church hall, built around 1851, is in a rather dilapidated state.

7. Cahermore

0.85 MILES

Balmain’s hibiscus-studded streets contain dozens of historically significant buildings, most of which are privately owned. Darling St has Cahermore,…

8. Clontarf Cottage

0.86 MILES

Balmain’s jacaranda-filled streets contain dozens of historically significant buildings, most of which are privately owned. The squat, shingle-roofed…