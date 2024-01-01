Yurulbin Point

On the northern tip of the Balmain peninsula by the Birchgrove ferry slip, this narrow point stretches to within 300m of the North Shore. Once called Long Nose Point, it was a shipyard until 1971, when it became a public park. It reverted to its Indigenous name (meaning ‘swift running water’) in 1994.
