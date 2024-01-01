Watch House

Sydney

One of Balmain's many notable historic buildings, the Watch House, is Sydney’s oldest surviving lockup (1854). It now operates on Saturdays (combine it with the nearby market) as a small space for temporary exhibitions. It was built by Edmund Blacket, the architect best known for St Andrew's Cathedral and the University of Sydney quadrangle.

