3-Night Wilpena Pound Escape Including Scenic Flight and 4WD Tour

Make your way to Wilpena Pound Resort; approximately a 4.5-hour drive from Adelaide. Arrive at this haven of warm outback hospitality in the Ikara - Flinders Ranges National Park to check in for your 3-night stay. The resort blends beautifully into the landscape and provides a comfortable accommodation base from which to explore the Flinders Ranges. This 3-night package includes accommodation in a standard room for 2 adults, full buffet breakfast daily, a 20-minute scenic flight over Wilpena Pound, and a 4WD tour of Wilpena Pound with morning or afternoon tea, and the Sunset Spectacular tour. 4WD Tour Much of the Flinders can be accessed by road. Brachina Gorge is one of the most popular and spectacular destinations; its exposed rock walls have evidence of the evolution of this area over thousands of years and is today shelter to the rare and endangered yellow-footed rock wallaby. The fascinating geological history of the Flinders Ranges is recorded in the world renowned “Corridor Through Time”. Explore more than 100 million years of this history as well as marveling at the rugged beauty of Brachina and Bunyeroo Gorges. Search for Yellow Footed Rock Wallabies and enjoy sweeping views of Bunyeroo Valley and the eastern wall of Wilpena Pound. Scenic FlightThe best way to see Ikara and the grandeur of the Flinders Ranges is from the air. This enables you to truly appreciate the vastness of this formation and to understand why it is such a special place to the areas Traditional Owners, the Adnyamathanha people. The 20-minute scenic flight provides a fantastic view of surrounds where you will see Wilpena Pound from the air with the resort nestled in among the River Red Gums just near the Pound Gap. You will also see the Elder Range, Edeowie Gorge, Lake Torrens, the Heysen Range and St. Mary Peak.Sunset Spectacular TourFinish the day on a Sunset Spectacular tour. Enjoy an antipasto tasting plate and accompanying beverages whilst observing the changing colors of the sky as the sun sets over Ikara - Wilpena Pound, and the Flinders Ranges. Marvel at the vast and ancient landscape as you watch twilight change into evening from a spectacular local viewing location.*Please note:- order of touring may vary depending on availability- pricing indicated is per room, with a maximum of 2 people per room