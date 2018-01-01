Welcome to Outback South Australia
Heading into the red heart of Australia, Woomera is the first pit stop, with its dark legacy of nuclear tests and shiny collection of left-over rockets. Further north on the Stuart Hwy and along the legendary Oodnadatta and Strzelecki Tracks, eccentric outback towns such as William Creek, Innamincka and Coober Pedy emerge from the heat haze. This is no country for the faint-hearted: it's waterless, fly-blown and dizzyingly hot. No wonder the opal miners in Coober Pedy live underground!
Top experiences in Outback South Australia
Outback South Australia activities
2-Night Self-Guided Clare Valley Vineyards Trail Bike Tour from Auburn
Starting in Auburn, an easy 2-hour drive from Adelaide, you will cycle to Clare on Day 1, stay overnight and ride back to Auburn on the second day. Your guide will show you the best of this stunning wine region, whilst cycling with your friends and family. The cycling is off road and safe, covering approx 35-kilometers each day and designed for non riders, so just about anyone that is a little active can do this tour. Visit the best cellars doors so you can experience the amazing food and wine of this gourmet region. Cycling Details Distance covered: approximately 21.7-miles (35-kilometers) each day on the off road Riesling Trail. Physical Grading: Easy (flat, gradual gradient) Bike type: Any suitable, thick tyres recommended for hard packed gravel surface (smooth but some loose gravel). Hire Available: Yes, fully serviced mountains bikes (not included in price) Bikes & helmets are available and can be hired at an additional AU$60 per person for the tour, or of course you can BYO bike. Bikes are well maintained mountains bikes and come in various sizes and male/female styles. Electric assist bikes and tandems are available on request for an additional fee. Please contact your local operator to organise Bike and/or Helmet hire prior to tour commencing.
Murray River Dinner Cruise with Live Music
Departing at 5pm and returning at 8pm, this Saturday evening cruise is sure to entertain. Captain Proud is powered by the paddle wheels on either side of the vessel.The River Murray is 2,530km in length and is a natural border for New South Wales and Victoria as it enters downstream to South Australia. You will feel the history as you snake along the Murray River listening to the expert commentary from your Captain. A two course dinner will be served while cruising the Greatest River in Australia. See the birds feed and play and the calmness of the river as the evening progresses. Explore the vast and natural beauty that is our River Murray. The Captain Proud Paddle Boat boasts a fully decked out period styled dining area and bar. Enjoy a fine meal and a drink to wash it down with as you cruise slowly past majestic scenery. Experience the wildlife of the River Murray in all its untamed natural beauty. Cruise past towering cliffs of rock and sandstone, and other wonderful scenery as you take in the fresh air on the deck outside the dining room. Learn of the wonderful history of the area as you relax in comfort with friends, loved ones, or business partners. We will deliver a unique experience that will be both fun and memorable.
Yura Udnyu - Wilpena Pound Aboriginal Cultural Walk
Join your experienced Yura guide at Wilpena Pound Resort for an entertaining and informative stroll from the Visitor Information Centre to Old Wilpena Station, one of South Australia's oldest and best preserved pastoral settlements. Walk along Wilpena Creek past magnificent stands of river red gums with stunning views of Wilpena Pound in the distance. As you pass through the station gate you'll step back 150-years to the early days of pastoral runs. Along the way learn about the landscape, native animals, native bush-tucker which changes with the season, the Yura culture and history and the bio-diversity from the perspective of the Adnyamathanha people. Wander among original buildings of a bygone pastoral era, delving into the settlement history of the region. “Yura” is the name for Adnyamathanha people and “Udnyu” means white, and this tour includes the intertwining histories of both cultures.
2-Night Wilpena Pound Escape Including Scenic Flight
Make your way to Wilpena Pound Resort; approximately a 4.5-hour drive from Adelaide. Arrive at this haven of warm outback hospitality in the Ikara - Flinders Ranges National Park to check in for your 2-night stay. The resort blends beautifully into the landscape and provides a comfortable accommodation base from which to explore the Flinders Ranges. This 2-night package includes accommodation in a standard room for 2 adults, full buffet breakfast daily, a 20-minute scenic flight over Wilpena Pound, and a 4WD tour of Wilpena Pound including morning or afternoon tea.4WD tourMuch of the Flinders can be accessed by road. Brachina Gorge is one of the most popular and spectacular destinations; its exposed rock walls have evidence of the evolution of this area over thousands of years and is today shelter to the rare and endangered yellow-footed rock wallaby. The fascinating geological history of the Flinders Ranges is recorded in the world renowned “Corridor Through Time”. Explore more than 100 million years of this history as well as marveling at the rugged beauty of Brachina and Bunyeroo Gorges. Search for Yellow Footed Rock Wallabies and enjoy sweeping views of Bunyeroo Valley and the eastern wall of Wilpena Pound.Scenic FlightThe best way to see Ikara and the grandure of the Flinders Ranges is from the air. This enables you to truly appreciate the vastness of this formation and to understand why it is such a special place to the areas Traditional Owners, the Adnyamathanha people. The 20 minute scenic flight provides a fantastic view of our surrounds where you will see Wilpena Pound from the air with the resort nestled in among the River Red Gums just near the Pound Gap. You will also see the Elder Range, Edeowie Gorge, Lake Torrens, the Heysen Range and St. Mary Peak.*Please note:- order of touring may vary depending on availability- pricing indicated is per room, with a maximum of 2 people per room
3-Night Wilpena Pound Escape Including Scenic Flight and 4WD Tour
Make your way to Wilpena Pound Resort; approximately a 4.5-hour drive from Adelaide. Arrive at this haven of warm outback hospitality in the Ikara - Flinders Ranges National Park to check in for your 3-night stay. The resort blends beautifully into the landscape and provides a comfortable accommodation base from which to explore the Flinders Ranges. This 3-night package includes accommodation in a standard room for 2 adults, full buffet breakfast daily, a 20-minute scenic flight over Wilpena Pound, and a 4WD tour of Wilpena Pound with morning or afternoon tea, and the Sunset Spectacular tour. 4WD Tour Much of the Flinders can be accessed by road. Brachina Gorge is one of the most popular and spectacular destinations; its exposed rock walls have evidence of the evolution of this area over thousands of years and is today shelter to the rare and endangered yellow-footed rock wallaby. The fascinating geological history of the Flinders Ranges is recorded in the world renowned “Corridor Through Time”. Explore more than 100 million years of this history as well as marveling at the rugged beauty of Brachina and Bunyeroo Gorges. Search for Yellow Footed Rock Wallabies and enjoy sweeping views of Bunyeroo Valley and the eastern wall of Wilpena Pound. Scenic FlightThe best way to see Ikara and the grandeur of the Flinders Ranges is from the air. This enables you to truly appreciate the vastness of this formation and to understand why it is such a special place to the areas Traditional Owners, the Adnyamathanha people. The 20-minute scenic flight provides a fantastic view of surrounds where you will see Wilpena Pound from the air with the resort nestled in among the River Red Gums just near the Pound Gap. You will also see the Elder Range, Edeowie Gorge, Lake Torrens, the Heysen Range and St. Mary Peak.Sunset Spectacular TourFinish the day on a Sunset Spectacular tour. Enjoy an antipasto tasting plate and accompanying beverages whilst observing the changing colors of the sky as the sun sets over Ikara - Wilpena Pound, and the Flinders Ranges. Marvel at the vast and ancient landscape as you watch twilight change into evening from a spectacular local viewing location.*Please note:- order of touring may vary depending on availability- pricing indicated is per room, with a maximum of 2 people per room
Seal Island Boat Tour from Victor Harbor
Board your vessel - the 'Big Duck'; a 37-foot (11.3-metre) Naiad Rigid Inflatable Boat, purpose built for Southern Ocean conditions. The vessel has full sun protection, comfortable seating for up to 2 passengers and has a toilet on board. There's lots of space to move about the boat to view dolphins, seals and whales and the boat can run quietly on one engine.Departing from the Granite Island Causeway, a 5-minute scenic cruise takes you along the northern side of Granite Island past the Penguin Centre and Horse Tram route and around the breakwater into the open ocean. A further 5-minutes of exhilarating motoring and you are at Seal Rock, where New Zealand Fur seals and Australian Sea Lions can be seen basking in the sun and often swim to the stationary boat to have a good look at the passengers! Seabirds including petrels, shearwaters and cormorants can also be seen on or around Seal Rock. Common and bottlenose dolphins are also often in the vicinity and sometimes race the boat. After about 10-minutes viewing the wildlife and beautiful scenery at Seal Rock, head towards Wright Island. Here you will learn about the areas Whaling past and to search for Bottle Nosed Dolphins, after which the Big Duck returns to the Granite Island Causeway landing.