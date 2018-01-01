Welcome to Flinders Ranges

Known simply as 'the Flinders', this ancient mountain range is an iconic South Australian environment. Jagged peaks and escarpments rise up north of Port Augusta and track 400km north to Mt Hopeless. The colours here are remarkable: as the day stretches out, the mountains shift from mauve mornings to midday chocolates and ochre-red sunsets. Emus wander across roads; yellow-footed rock wallabies bound from boulder to boulder.

Read More