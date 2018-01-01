The Torres Strait Islands, Australia’s most northern frontier, consist of more than 100 islands stretching like stepping stones for 150km from the top of Cape York Peninsula to Papua New Guinea. The islands vary from the rocky, northern extensions of the Great Dividing Range to small coral cays and rainforest-covered volcanic mountains.

Horn Island is the air hub for the islands and the Cape, connected by regular ferries to nearby Thursday Island (TI). Prince of Wales Island is the largest of the group, but tiny TI (only 3 sq km) is the administrative capital, 30km off the Cape. Although it lacks its own freshwater supply, the island was selected for its deep harbour, sheltered port and proximity to major shipping channels.

Permission to visit outer islands may be required; contact the Torres Strait Regional Council.

