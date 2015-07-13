If you've done the coast, why stop there? Queensland has some of the most accessible, big-sky, genuine outback Australian country you can experience.

Read More

Beyond the Great Dividing Range the sky opens up over tough country, both relentless and beautiful. Travellers come for the exotic and intimate Australian experience, their restlessness tamed by the sheer size of the place, its luminous colours and its silence.

This a region of rodeos and bush races, country pubs and characters, caravanning nomads, backpackers behind bars and burnt orange sunsets. In the Dry season, endless blue skies hover over stony deserts, matched only by the brilliant velvety clarity of the Milky Way at night.

Queensland's Outback is an eye-wateringly vast region, but it's surprisingly accessible, criss-crossed by sealed roads and peppered with towns small and slightly smaller.

It's a long way between drinks out here, but it's well worth the drive.

Read Less