2-Day Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach

Day 1: Noosa and the Sunshine Coast or Rainbow Beach- Fraser Island (L,D)Your adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Travel by 4WD toward Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. Stop in Can Bay to see the wild dolphins, and have the opportunity to feed them (additional cost of AU$5 per person, to be paid locally). Please note: If you are being collected at Rainbow Beach, you will not have the opportunity to feed the dolphins.Next, stop to collect fellow travelers at Rainbow Beach before boarding the ferry and crossing over to Fraser Island where you'll drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing. Take a guided walk through Pile Valley with its towering trees, lush green ferns and streams, and continue on to Central Station, a former forestry township. Visit Lake McKenzie, one of 40 crystal-clear lakes, and swim in the blue water or relax on the pure white silica sand. Enjoy a picnic lunch before traveling to your beach-side hotel at Happy Valley. The afternoon is free; spend it as you wish before meeting up for dinner.Overnight: Happy Valley Day 2: Fraser Island- Noosa (B,L)Today, see the colored sands Rainbow Gorge, where the sand has been formed into volcano- like cones. Then experience the natural wonder of Eli Creek, the largest freshwater stream on the eastern coast of Fraser Island. More than 4 million liters of water flow from its mouth into the ocean every hour. Eli Creek is one of Fraser Island's most popular natural wonders. Take a walk along the scenic boardwalks to view the creek, or jump in the water and float down the fast-flowing stream into the mouth of the ocean. Continue on to the Maheno shipwreck and discover the history of this once-luxurious passenger ship that now lies rusted and buried in the sand. Stop for a picnic lunch in the wilderness before continuing along the beach to the Pinnacles and Coloured Sands. See the multi-hued colored cliffs of the Cathedrals and the stunning panoramic views from Indian Head before returning to Rainbow Beach and then onto Noosa and the Sunshine Coast via the spectacular beach highway.