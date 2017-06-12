Welcome to Fraser Island
Inland, the vegetation varies from dense tropical rainforest and wild heath to wetlands and wallum scrub, with sandblows, mineral streams and freshwater lakes opening onto long sandy beaches. The island, most of which is protected as part of the Great Sandy National Park, is home to a profusion of bird life and wildlife, including the famous dingo, while offshore waters teem with dugong, dolphins, manta rays, sharks and migrating humpback whales.
Top experiences in Fraser Island
Recent articles
Fraser Island activities
Fraser Island 4x4 Tour from Hervey Bay
After pickup at your hotel in Hervey Bay or meeting at Rivers Head, you’ll board the ferry to Fraser Island where you transfer to a comfortable four-wheel drive (4WD) air-conditioned coach. Your expert guide will share stories about the island's history, flora and fauna as you spend the day exploring the natural beauty of the World Heritage-listed island.You’ll travel first to Central Station where you’ll stroll along a boardwalk next to the crystal clear waters of Wanggoolba Creek that stream over white sand through a rainforest valley. Discover idyllic shady spots surrounded by ancient king ferns and towering ghost gum and pine trees.Next you’ll head to Lake McKenzie, a pristine gem with clear water and sandy white beaches. Note how soft your skin and hair feel after bathing in the fresh water of this picture perfect lake.Then you’ll drive along Seventy-Five Mile Beach, a sandy highway where you can spot birds of prey and humpback whales (migrating July – November). You also can choose to sign up for a 15-minute scenic flight over the island (own expense) while the coach continues down the beach and meets the plane when it lands. You’ll arrive at the spot where Eli Creek’s pours into the ocean. Follow your guide a short distance up the creek then float in the fast-moving water back to the beach. Reboard your coach for photo stops at your next two destinations: the iconic Maheno Shipwreck–which washed ashore during an out-of-season cyclone in 1935–and the colored sand cliffs of the Pinnacles. Your guide will explain how the technicolor sand formations were created and the aboriginal legends about the site. Along the way, you'll pull into a beach resort for a tasty buffet lunch. After your day’s adventures, you’ll catch the ferry back to River Heads and be returned to your hotel.
2-Day Fraser Island Tour from Hervey Bay
Named K’Gari (paradise) by the local Aborigines, Fraser Island is a place unlike any other. Created over the millennia from sand drifting off of mainland Australia, Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world and the only place where rainforest grows in sand. With more than 100 pristine freshwater lakes, numerous creeks, giant sand dunes and extensive rainforest, you’ll have plenty to explore on your 2-day trip. You’ll stay overnight at Eurong Beach Resort located on Seventy-Five Mile beach with apartment-style accommodation in a shared quad room. The resort has two swimming pools, two bars, and a cafe where you can relax after a day of exploring. One breakfast, two lunches and a dinner are included.
Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach
Your Fraser Island adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Traveling by 4WD you'll head across the Noosa River towards the Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. At 75 miles (120 km) long and 15 miles (24 km) wide, Fraser Island is considered to be the largest sand island in the world. It’s home to a diverse range of birds, reptiles and amphibians, including the occasional saltwater crocodile. Stop to collect fellow travelers joining in Rainbow Beach and for morning tea. Next, cross by ferry on to Fraser Island , and drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing.Satisfy the hunger pangs you worked up with a healthy lunch of salads, cold meats and wraps before embarking on a self-guided walk through the Pile Valley Rainforest - home of the Fraser Island Satinay. Then jump back into the Warrior and travel down sandy tracks through towering brushbox trees to a remote beach, where you’ll enjoy afternoon tea before returning to Rainbow Beach or the Sunshine Coast.
2-Day Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Noosa or Rainbow Beach
Day 1: Noosa and the Sunshine Coast or Rainbow Beach- Fraser Island (L,D)Your adventure begins with pickup from your Sunshine Coast accommodation in locations from Mooloolaba to Noosa. Travel by 4WD toward Cooloola National Park, a significant Aboriginal site and the gateway to Fraser Island. Stop in Can Bay to see the wild dolphins, and have the opportunity to feed them (additional cost of AU$5 per person, to be paid locally). Please note: If you are being collected at Rainbow Beach, you will not have the opportunity to feed the dolphins.Next, stop to collect fellow travelers at Rainbow Beach before boarding the ferry and crossing over to Fraser Island where you'll drive through beaches and rainforest before arriving at Seventy-Five Mile Beach. Your purpose-built 4WD Warrior allows great off-road access and has large windows, so you won’t miss a thing. Take a guided walk through Pile Valley with its towering trees, lush green ferns and streams, and continue on to Central Station, a former forestry township. Visit Lake McKenzie, one of 40 crystal-clear lakes, and swim in the blue water or relax on the pure white silica sand. Enjoy a picnic lunch before traveling to your beach-side hotel at Happy Valley. The afternoon is free; spend it as you wish before meeting up for dinner.Overnight: Happy Valley Day 2: Fraser Island- Noosa (B,L)Today, see the colored sands Rainbow Gorge, where the sand has been formed into volcano- like cones. Then experience the natural wonder of Eli Creek, the largest freshwater stream on the eastern coast of Fraser Island. More than 4 million liters of water flow from its mouth into the ocean every hour. Eli Creek is one of Fraser Island's most popular natural wonders. Take a walk along the scenic boardwalks to view the creek, or jump in the water and float down the fast-flowing stream into the mouth of the ocean. Continue on to the Maheno shipwreck and discover the history of this once-luxurious passenger ship that now lies rusted and buried in the sand. Stop for a picnic lunch in the wilderness before continuing along the beach to the Pinnacles and Coloured Sands. See the multi-hued colored cliffs of the Cathedrals and the stunning panoramic views from Indian Head before returning to Rainbow Beach and then onto Noosa and the Sunshine Coast via the spectacular beach highway.
5-Day Fraser Island and Great Barrier Reef Tour
Travel with a group of like-minded explorers on a guided tour of Fraser Island and the Great Barrier Reef, two of Australia’s UNESCO World Heritage sites!Fraser Island is the biggest sand island in the world, created over millennia from sand drifting off of mainland Australia. You'll come to understand why the local Aboriginal people named it K’Gari, or paradise, as you explore freshwater lakes and creeks, giant sand dunes, and lush rainforest, among other natural treasures. The next day, head further north to Kelly's Beach Resort, your home base for exploring the Great Barrier Reef. Take a full-day boat tour to Lady Musgrave Island on the Great Barrier Reef, where you can snorkel, swim in an area known for turtles, and discover the underwater world. You will stay at beachside resorts in three locations, with your choice of a private room or shared accommodation. See Pricing for a range of lodging options. Each day, you’ll enjoy various included activities, as well as the chance to participate in optional activities (at own expense). Three breakfasts, two lunches, and three dinners are included.Please note: Tour pricing does not include National Park and ferry fees and Great Barrier Reef tax (AU$270 per person, cash), which must be paid to the driver on departure.
3-Day Fraser Island 4WD Tour from Brisbane or the Gold Coast
Over millennia, sand drifted from mainland Australia to Fraser Island, forming the world’s largest sand island. Today, you can find 800-feet-tall (250-m) sand hills brushing the sky, freshwater lakes and creeks, and the only rainforest that grows directly in sand. Once you visit, it’s easy to understand why the Aboriginal people named it K’Gari, or paradise.Check in for two nights at Eurong Beach Resort, a beachside resort located on Seventy-Five Mile Beach. With motel-style accommodation, you can choose a private twin or single room. Alternatively, you can book an affordable shared 4-person room. Two breakfasts, one lunch and two dinners are included.