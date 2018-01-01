3-Day Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks Camping Tour

Day 1: Pudakul 'Welcome to Country' and Arnhem Land (L,D)Travel into Wulna Country, where you'll receive a Cul Cul ('Welcome to Country') by the traditional owners of the land, the Limilngan-Wulna people. Learn about their ancient culture as you enjoy bush tucker talks, didgeridoo demonstrations and basket weaving. Next stop is the border of Kakadu and Arnhem Land to experience the Guluyumbi cruise. Your Binninj guide will explain the importance of the East Alligator River. Head to Mawurndaddja Rock Art site in Arnhem Land to see artwork thousands of years old. After a cool drink and some nibbles in Arnhem Land we will head to your overnight camp in Kakadu where the group will have dinner.Day 2: Kakadu National Park (B,L,D)Early this morning after breakfast, travel by 4WD to the Twin Falls. Experience this spectacular gorge aboard a boat shuttle that’s operated by the national park, with a walk along the boardwalk afterwards. Unwind and relax on the sandy banks before heading to explore Jim Jim Falls. After a quick lunch break, take in the views of this natural wonder before taking a challenging walk to the base of the falls. Here you can choose to swim or relax on the beach, enjoying the spectacular scenery, before making the short drive to your overnight bush camp. Day 3: Kakadu National Park to Nitmiluk National Park (B,L,D)After breakfast, head to either Maguk (Barramundi Gorge) or Gunlom Falls and cool off with a dip in the plunge pools. Stop off at the Lazy Lizard Hotel and shop at Pine Creek before heading further south after lunch. Travel to your overnight campsite on the doorstep of Nitmiluk National Park and have dinner with the group before relaxing in your tent for the night. Day 4: Nitmiluk National Park (B,L,D)Spend the morning at the magnificent Katherine Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park. Perhaps take a cruise along the gorge or rent a kayak and paddle downstream. These options are seasonal and at your own expense. In the afternoon, head off to Edith Falls where you can cool down with a refreshing swim in the huge rock pools. Continue on to the edge of Litchfield National Park. Settle down for the night in a snug camp and enjoy dinner with your group.Day 5: Litchfield National Park to Darwin (B,L)Once you’ve had breakfast, head into Litchfield National Park with Florence Falls, Wangi Falls and the refreshing waters of the Buley Rockholes. Enjoy a picnic lunch, stroll through steamy rainforests and cool off with a dip in one of Litchfield's swimming holes. In the afternoon, take the two-hour drive back to Darwin where your trip ends. Should any of the attractions of the standard itinerary not be open as a result of National Park decisions surrounding accessibility and safety, activities will be substituted.