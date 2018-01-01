Welcome to Arnhem Land
Top experiences in Arnhem Land
Arnhem Land activities
Kakadu Park by Bus, Arnhem Land by 4WD 3-Day Tour from Darwin
This three day independent tour lets you experience some of the highlights of Kakadu National Park. Travel by luxury coach from Darwin to Kakadu including 2 nights accommodation before returning to Darwin. Day 1: Darwin - Kakadu National Park - Nourlangie Rock - Yellow Water Wildlife Cruise Depart Darwin and enter Kakadu National Park and stop at the Bark Hut for some morning tea (at own expense). Next, travel to Nourlangie Rock Aboriginal art site. Here your guide will talk about the escrapments and the different rock art that is found here. You will then enjoy a cold buffet lunch.After Lunch, join a local guide for a 1.5 hour cruise on the Yellow Water Billabong. You'll see Saltwater Crocodiles and a colourful range of birdlife for which the region is renowned for.Next visit the Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre to better understand the parks culture and history. Day 2: 4-Wheel Drive into Arnhem Land - Oenpelli Aboriginal Settlement - Mikinj Valley Travel by 4WD vehicle into Arnhem Land and the Mikinj Valley. Your guide will make stops along the way, showing you different rock arts in Arnhem Land, explain about the history of the people in Arnhem Land, how they lived and fed off the land. Hear of traditional land ownership from our Aboriginal guide and learn about bush skills. Visit special ancient Aboriginal art sites. isit the Oenpelli Aboriginal settlement and the Injalak Arts and crafts centre and enjoy lunch in Mikinj Valley. Day 3: Ubirr Art Site - East Alligator River Cruise - Bowali Visitor Centre - Darwin Travel to Ubirr to explore Aboriginal artwork. Your guide will take you through and explain the different arts that can be seen here. They will also take you up onto the rock formations to see the view across Kakadu National Park.Next, join an Aboriginal guide on the Guluyambi Cruise along the East Alligator River. Here you will cruise between Kakadu and Arnhem Land. Your guide will talk about the history of the area while spotting crocodiles and birdlife. Your guide will also show you the technique of spear throwing.After a cold buffet lunch, drive through the town of Janiru before arriving at Bowali Visitor Centre. Depart Kakadu National Park and head back to the city of Darwin.
Kakadu National Park 2-Day Cultural, Wildlife Tour from Darwin
Day 1 Darwin - Kakadu (L)Depart Darwin and travel along the Arnhem Highway into Kakadu National Park. Located 160 miles (257 km) east of Darwin, this national park covers 7,722 square miles (20,000 square km) of landscape, from rocky escarpment that's home to historic Aboriginal rock art dating back thousands of years to floodplains abundant with wildlife. Visit the Warradjan Cultural Centre to view the informative displays depicting the traditions of the Aboriginal people in Kakadu. Join your local guide on a cruise of Yellow Water Billabong, where you can spot saltwater crocodiles and the colorful range of birdlife for which this region is renowned. After lunch, stop at Nourlangie, where your guide will lead you on a walk to view the rock art galleries.There is also an opportunity for an optional 50-minute scenic flight over the dramatic landscape (own expense). Day 2 Kakadu – Darwin (L)This morning, join your guide to explore the World Heritage area of Ubirr, where you’ll climb up through the ancient Aboriginal rock art galleries, believed to be 20,000 years old, to the lookout for a view over the surrounding wetlands. Join the Guluyambi cruise on the East Alligator River, during which an Aboriginal guide will provide an insight into indigenous culture, including local mythology, the river’s abundant food chain, and bush survival skills. With special permission of the local people, you are able to go ashore in Arnhem Land. Visit the Bowali Visitor Centre before returning to Darwin, where your short break concludes.November - April: if weather conditions preclude access to East Alligator region, alternative touring will be arranged on Day 2. This will usually include a Jumping Croc Cruise and lunch at Corroboree Park Tavern.
3-Day Kakadu and Arnhem Land Parks Camping Tour
Day 1: Pudakul 'Welcome to Country' and Arnhem Land (L,D)After meeting your group and leader this morning, leave Darwin and travel into Wulna Country, where you'll receive a Cul Cul ('Welcome to Country') by the traditional owners of the land, the Limilngan-Wulna people. Learn about their ancient culture as you enjoy bush tucker talks, didgeridoo demonstrations and basket weaving. Next stop is the border of Kakadu and Arnhem Land to experience the Guluyumbi cruise. Enjoy your Binninj guide explain to you the importance of the East Alligator River. After the cruise we will enter Arnhem Land and go to an art site called Mawurndaddja. This site allows you to see first hand the history and culture of this region. See artwork that is many thousands of years old. This site is unique in the Top End and you will have it all to youself. After a cool drink and some nibbles in Arnhem Land we will head to your overnight camp in Kakadu where the group will have dinner.Note: Total driving time is about six hours (approximately 350kms) Total walking time is approximately one and a half hours (including stops for informative talks) Day 2: Kakadu National Park (B,L,D)Early this morning after breakfast, travel by 4WD to the Twin Falls. Experience this spectacular gorge aboard a boat shuttle that’s operated by the national park, with a walk along the boardwalk afterwards. Unwind and relax on the sandy banks before heading to explore Jim Jim Falls. After a quick lunch break, take in the views of this natural wonder before taking a challenging walk to the base of the falls. Here you can choose to swim or relax on the beach, enjoying the spectacular scenery, before making the short drive to your overnight bush camp. Note: Total driving time is about four hours (approximately 120kms). Total walking time is approximately two and a half hours Day 3: Kakadu to Darwin (B,L)After breakfast, head to either Maguk (Barramundi Gorge) or Gunlom Falls and cool off with a dip in the plunge pools. Stop off at the Lazy Lizard Hotel and shop at Pine Creek before meeting your transfer driver for the trip back to Darwin (Approx. 2.5 hours) where your trip will end upon arrival. Please Note: During the Wet Season (April/May and September-March), your itinerary may vary slightly due to water levels and road accessibility.
3-Day Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks Camping Tour
Day 1: Pudakul 'Welcome to Country' and Arnhem Land (L,D)Travel into Wulna Country, where you'll receive a Cul Cul ('Welcome to Country') by the traditional owners of the land, the Limilngan-Wulna people. Learn about their ancient culture as you enjoy bush tucker talks, didgeridoo demonstrations and basket weaving. Next stop is the border of Kakadu and Arnhem Land to experience the Guluyumbi cruise. Your Binninj guide will explain the importance of the East Alligator River. Head to Mawurndaddja Rock Art site in Arnhem Land to see artwork thousands of years old. After a cool drink and some nibbles in Arnhem Land we will head to your overnight camp in Kakadu where the group will have dinner.Day 2: Kakadu National Park (B,L,D)Early this morning after breakfast, travel by 4WD to the Twin Falls. Experience this spectacular gorge aboard a boat shuttle that’s operated by the national park, with a walk along the boardwalk afterwards. Unwind and relax on the sandy banks before heading to explore Jim Jim Falls. After a quick lunch break, take in the views of this natural wonder before taking a challenging walk to the base of the falls. Here you can choose to swim or relax on the beach, enjoying the spectacular scenery, before making the short drive to your overnight bush camp. Day 3: Kakadu National Park to Nitmiluk National Park (B,L,D)After breakfast, head to either Maguk (Barramundi Gorge) or Gunlom Falls and cool off with a dip in the plunge pools. Stop off at the Lazy Lizard Hotel and shop at Pine Creek before heading further south after lunch. Travel to your overnight campsite on the doorstep of Nitmiluk National Park and have dinner with the group before relaxing in your tent for the night. Day 4: Nitmiluk National Park (B,L,D)Spend the morning at the magnificent Katherine Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park. Perhaps take a cruise along the gorge or rent a kayak and paddle downstream. These options are seasonal and at your own expense. In the afternoon, head off to Edith Falls where you can cool down with a refreshing swim in the huge rock pools. Continue on to the edge of Litchfield National Park. Settle down for the night in a snug camp and enjoy dinner with your group.Day 5: Litchfield National Park to Darwin (B,L)Once you’ve had breakfast, head into Litchfield National Park with Florence Falls, Wangi Falls and the refreshing waters of the Buley Rockholes. Enjoy a picnic lunch, stroll through steamy rainforests and cool off with a dip in one of Litchfield's swimming holes. In the afternoon, take the two-hour drive back to Darwin where your trip ends. Should any of the attractions of the standard itinerary not be open as a result of National Park decisions surrounding accessibility and safety, activities will be substituted.