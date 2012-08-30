3-Day Alice Springs to Uluru (Ayers Rock) via Kings Canyon

Day 1: Alice Springs - UluruTravel from Alice Springs to Uluru aboard a luxury coach. Stop at the Camel Farm and learn about the impact camels had in opening up Central Australia. You have the opportunity to ride a camel (own expense). While travelling through this remote country, your friendly Driver/Guide will provide an informative and entertaining commentary. There is time for stop at Mt Ebenezer road house for a quick break. View flat-topped Atila (Mt Conner) in the distance before arriving at Ayers Rock Resort.This afternoon travel around the base of Uluru in comfort as your Driver Guide provides commentary about the numerous sacred sites and features to be found at Uluru. Continue by coach to the Kuniya Walk where your Driver Guide will escort you to the beautiful Mutitjulu Waterhole. View Aboriginal rock paintings and learn about the area as your Driver Guide points out some native flora and explains the Aboriginal and European history of Uluru. Later visit the Uluru – Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre, where you can learn about Aboriginal culture and see Aboriginal arts and crafts.In the late afternoon travel to the Uluru sunset viewing area. Witness the striking color changes of Uluru at sunset while enjoying canapés and a complimentary glass of wine.Optional Aussie BBQ DinnerAfter sunset, a guide will transfer you to the exclusive barbecue site. You will be served a variety of Australian meats and salads, accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine, beer or orange juice (menus are subject to change).Day 2: Uluru - Kings CanyonRise early this morning to travel to the Uluru sunrise viewing area. Watch the first rays of the sun set the Red Centre alight while enjoying a warming cup of tea or coffee. Then travel to the mystical 36 domes of Kata Tjuta. Spend some time exploring Walpa Gorge and the unusual conglomerate rock formations. The walking trail through Walpa Gorge follows the natural creek between two of the tallest domes of Kata Tjuta. In the early afternoon, travel by luxury coach through spectacular desert scenery on your way to Kings Canyon Resort. Pass through Curtin Springs cattle station before viewing Atila (Mt. Conner) from the coach. Day 3: Kings Canyon Guided Rim Walk - Alice SpringsJoin a guided climb to the rim of Kings Canyon for marvelous views of Watarrka National Park. Follow the rim of the canyon stopping to look down into the canyon gorge at look-out points. The rim walk takes approximately 3-hours to complete and is rocky and steep in parts. It is recommended for those with a good level of fitness. Alternatively, you may wish to take an easier, shorter walk to explore the boulder strewn canyon floor.Stop at Kings Creek Station to purchase lunch (own expense) before continuing through beautiful desert landscapes on your way to Alice Springs.