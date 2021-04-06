Tathra Wharf is NSW's last remaining coastal steamship wharf; today it's a listed building and an attractive place to watch local life unfold, from…
Tathra & Around
Tathra's location, along Boulder Bay between two national parks, promises a sedate beach town. But the town surprises with its numerous art studios and healthy live-music scene.
Bushfires in 2018 razed 69 homes but spared Tathra's historic wharf. As the town continues to rebuild, its alluring beaches and cycling trails increasingly tempt coastal road trippers to pull over. Nearby parks like Mimosa Rocks preserve coast and bushland associated with the Yuin people, the traditional owners of the land.
Explore Tathra & Around
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tathra & Around.
See
See
See
