Welcome to Snowy Mountains

The 'Snowies' form part of the Great Dividing Range where it straddles the NSW–Victoria border. They include the highest peak on the Australian mainland, Mt Kosciuszko (2228m), and the vast national park that surrounds it. This is Australia's only true alpine area; snow falls from early June to late August and skiing is usually possible until October. Summer is also a very pleasant time to visit, with ample opportunities for hiking, cycling, kayaking and horse riding.