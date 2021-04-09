South of Tathra lies Bournda National Park, whose lagoons, wetlands and quiet beaches unfurl all the way down to Merimbula. Here there are more than two dozen known Aboriginal sites, such as shell middens and burial grounds, testifying to the area's long habitation by the Yuin people. Today it's an escape enjoyed by hikers and beach-lovers wanting to get off the grid.

Look out for whales off the coast in October and November.