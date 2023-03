Warmly run Potoroo Palace, a not-for-profit animal sanctuary, has a menagerie including echidnas, dingoes, koalas and native birds. Keepers have an affectionate relationship with the animals, which include free-roaming (and surprisingly shy) emus and much bolder kangaroos. It's 9km northwest of Merimbula on the road to Bega.

The zoo is named after potoroos – skittish, bunny-sized marsupials also housed here. There's also a cafe with daily lunch specials.