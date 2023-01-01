At the southern tip of Ben Boyd's southern section, elegant 1883 Green Cape Lightstation offers awesome views. There are tours (by appointment only) and three elegantly restored keepers’ cottages. This is a great spot to see whales in season (May to August) and multitudes of muttonbirds during their migration (October).

The heritage lightstation keepers' cottages, with gas-heated lounge and dining room and high-ceilinged bedrooms accented in nautical blue, are available for overnight stays ($295 to $350). It's a place for travellers who want to enjoy the silence: no wi-fi or TV.