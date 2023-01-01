Located 14km offshore from Mallacoota, the windswept 154-hectare Gabo Island Lightstation Reserve is home to seabirds and one of the world’s largest colonies of little penguins (you'll only see them if you stay overnight). There's also a significant fur-seal colony, and whales and dolphins are regularly sighted offshore. The snorkelling here is outstanding. The island has an operating red-granite lighthouse (1862) that's one of the tallest in the southern hemisphere – you can stay in the old keepers’ cottages.

Boat access to the island is often restricted due to bad weather; Wilderness Coast Charters, Gabo Island Escapes and Mallacoota Fishing Charters & Tours are your best bets. If you have a boat you can head out independently, but you'll need to be experienced in these waters.

While there are no longer direct flights to Gabo Island from Mallacoota, Merimbula Air Services can arrange a drop-off and pick-up service (a four-seater costs $775 one way).