Divided into two sections north and south of Eden is 104.85-sq-km Ben Boyd National Park. Boyd was a Scottish entrepreneur in agriculture and whaling who left a trail of failed business ventures in the 1840s. The park contains some of his follies, such as a still-impressive lighthouse, along a dramatic coastline peppered with isolated beaches. Other scenic highlights include the Disaster Bay Lookout, the vivid Pinnacles rock formations and the Pambula River Walk, which threads together important Yuin sites.

Whales are often visible offshore and there's plentiful bird and marsupial life.

Bring coins to pay the park entry fee (it's pay and display).