An admirable community project has protected 77 hectares of wetlands for native bird species. The well-managed realm of mangroves and salt marshes is threaded by walking and cycling trails, including an easy 3.4km loop trail along which you can spot black swans, royal spoonbills and other birdlife.

The river plain has been trodden by the Thaua group of the Yuin people for millennia. When European settlers arrived in 1835, the land was converted to dairy farming.