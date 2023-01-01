A supermarket mainstay in Australia, Bega cheese isn't the stuff of a gourmet detour, but the heritage centre devoted to the brand (established 1899) is nicely presented, with a decent cafe. The upper floor has displays of old-timey butter churns and other dairy equipment, along with a very good souvenir shop brimming with locally made handicrafts. The ground-floor cafe serves an array of light lunches, including (of course) tasting plates of various Bega cheeses and some seriously good cheesecake.

The centre is close to the cheese factory (which doesn't offer tours) at the northern edge of town.

There's also a good selection of tourist-information brochures on the whole of the NSW South Coast, and transport information and accommodation listings on a noticeboard outside.