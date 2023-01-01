The 2655-hectare Bournda National Park has empty surf beaches, rugged headlands and forested walking trails. Around 200 bird species flit around its forests and wade in its lagoons, and kangaroos are easy to spot. This fertile region has long been a place where Indigenous Australians made tools and gathered food.

Traces of European settler activity can still be seen; look for old anchor bolts and remnants of farm buildings on the coastal walking trails.

Bring coins for the pay-and-display ticket machines. Hobart Beach has bush camp sites along Wallagoot Lake.