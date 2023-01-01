At the end of Edrom Rd is the turn-off for Boyd’s Tower, built in the late 1840s from Sydney sandstone. It was built as a lighthouse, but the government wouldn’t give Boyd, a once wealthy landowner, permission to operate it (he later fled to California in massive debt). Instead it served as a whaling lookout and still stands, an enigmatic structure surrounded by eucalypts. Step inside (it's empty) before taking in the views of Red Point's claret-coloured shoreline. It's reached via an easy 500m walk from the car park.

Boyd's Tower is also one of the trailheads for the Light to Light Walk.