Spreading north of the Bega River along the coast, Mimosa Rocks National Park is an earthly paradise of rainforests, lagoons and distinctive rock formations. Beguiling beaches include Moon Bay, with crystal-clear water and usually uncrowded shores, but the dense bushland and amenity-free campgrounds make this a national park for self-sufficient travellers only. Several access points, mostly along unsealed roads, are signposted from the road between Tathra and Tanja.

Four camp sites, including Gillards, offer basic facilities.