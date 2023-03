Gorgeously rough-hewn Tilba Valley Wines sits in an idyllic setting by Corunna Lake, 5km north of Central Tilba. This is an unpretentious spot to sip chardonnay, riesling and cab sauv, produced in the 12-hectare property for the last four decades. There's often live music on a Sunday afternoon.

There are decent pub meals, but the ploughman's lunch or a cheese plate will pair nicely with a glass of wine (or an ale – microbrews from Pambula, Canberra and beyond are available by the bottle).