Foxglove Gardens

South Coast NSW

Attractively landscaped with tree-shaded alcoves and neoclassical statues, this 1.4-hectare English-style private garden is an enchanting place to explore. It's worth sparing an hour to amble through the rose garden and duck beneath tunnels draped in greenery. It's at the southern end of Tilba Tilba.

