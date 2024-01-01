Attractively landscaped with tree-shaded alcoves and neoclassical statues, this 1.4-hectare English-style private garden is an enchanting place to explore. It's worth sparing an hour to amble through the rose garden and duck beneath tunnels draped in greenery. It's at the southern end of Tilba Tilba.
Foxglove Gardens
South Coast NSW
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.55 MILES
Wildlife thrives on this small, pest-free island, 9km offshore from Narooma, where fur seals frolic and 90 bird species wheel overhead. Little penguins…
26.96 MILES
A supermarket mainstay in Australia, Bega cheese isn't the stuff of a gourmet detour, but the heritage centre devoted to the brand (established 1899) is…
3.91 MILES
Gorgeously rough-hewn Tilba Valley Wines sits in an idyllic setting by Corunna Lake, 5km north of Central Tilba. This is an unpretentious spot to sip…
27.91 MILES
Tathra Wharf is NSW's last remaining coastal steamship wharf; today it's a listed building and an attractive place to watch local life unfold, from…
1.22 MILES
Jersey cattle munching in the fertile meadows beneath Mt Gulaga produce creamy, award-winning cheese at ABC's retrofitted dairy. Cheese has been made here…
7 MILES
Overlooking the fishing harbour, this two-level wooden complex was designed by renowned architect and Bermagui resident Philip Cox. It's a modern homage…
23.71 MILES
Spreading north of the Bega River along the coast, Mimosa Rocks National Park is an earthly paradise of rainforests, lagoons and distinctive rock…
26.86 MILES
Sombre photographs of Bega's early European inhabitants cover the walls of this creaky regional museum, housed in the town's first hotel (1859).
Nearby South Coast NSW attractions
4 MILES
Around 7km north of the centre, boardwalks and paths lead through forest to the mine shafts of this atypical goldfield, created when alluvial gold from…
8.8 MILES
Walk from Riverside Dr along the inlet to the ocean and take the stairs up to Bar Rock Lookout for an inspiring ocean panorama.
8.81 MILES
Squint at the unusual rock formation on Wagonga Head and the gap in the centre vaguely resembles the outline of Australia (with apologies to the island…
19.13 MILES
One of several studios and galleries sprinkled along the road between Bermagui and Tathra, Ivy Hill Gallery exhibits local art (including work by…