The Willamette Valley in Oregon is famous for two things: scenery and wine.

The volcanic soil, moderate climate and picture-perfect sloping landscapes here are ideal for growing grapes, particularly Oregon’s famous pinots. And given the setting, it’s easy for visitors to soak in both the gorgeous views and the luscious vintages, as a number of these vineyards' tasting rooms are designed to celebrate the Willamette Valley's endless charms.

From splendid vantages of the Cascade Range to vineyard hikes, historic spaces and farm-to-table-snacks, these tasting rooms are the perfect pairing for any Oregon getaway. Not only that, you don't have to drive far from cities like Portland, Eugene and Salem to connect to a winning flight.

Outdoor tasting at Durant at Red Ridge Farms. Durant at Red Ridge Farms.

1. Durant at Red Ridge Farms

Driving up the winding road to reach Durant at Red Ridge Farms, one is immediately taken by its perfect situation: rolling hills, mountain views, olive groves, a farmhouse farm shop, a working olive mill and a nursery. Tasting wine at the Durant Vineyards Tasting Room is a unmatched pleasure, with views of Mt Hood and Mt Jefferson in the distance. The vibe is both bucolic and bustling. There is seating indoors and outdoors, but we recommend enjoying the view outdoors if you can. Be sure to make a reservation in advance to enjoy some cheese and charcuterie with your wine while overlooking some of the most stunning scenery in the Willamette Valley. We also suggest you partake in their divine olive oil tasting in the farm shop (no reservations required). You can even stay on the farm at Stoneycrest Cottage. Oh, and owner K. Paul Durant is an active presence on the property, so if you spot him, be sure to say hello.

2. Sokol Blosser

In the Dundee Hills, the elegant tasting room at Sokol Blosser is yet another magical locale from which to sip, taste and eat. This family-run winery was established in 1971 by Bill Blosser and Susan Sokol Blosser, and has long played a pioneering role in the Willamette Valley’s wine scene. Sure, they were one of the first wineries in the region, but they were also the first to open a tasting room to welcome visitors (back in 1978).

Their visitor centre itself is an architectural gem. Beautifully-designed, with incredible views of their vineyards and the Cascade Mountains, their tastings consist of four flights of Sokol Blosser wines. They also have excellent selection of seasonal foods. And you wish to linger longer, dine at their restaurant, Farm & Forage, with a six-course tasting menus and paired wines.

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a number of indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy fine wine and wonderful scenery © Andrea Johnson Photography

3. Willamette Valley Vineyards

Located in Turner, just outside Salem, the tasting room at Willamette Valley Vinyeards boasts spectacular views of the vineyard, beautifully framed by undulating hills in the distance. The tasting room is large and open with options for indoor and outdoor seating; fireplaces throughout create a cozy, conversational setting.

Enhanced experiences include private tours and seated tastings accompanied by food pairings. Come hungry: in addition to standard winery fare like cheese plates and flatbreads, a full kitchen prepares dishes like garden capellini pasta, Thai-red-curry steelhead and lettuce wraps.

Willamette Valley Vineyards also offers two large, luxurious suites with private balconies, treating you to the same spectacular views of the tasting room in the privacy of your own space. It’s like owning your own vineyard for the night.

4. Lumos Wine Co.

Lumos Wine Co. in Philomath is one of the most serene stops in Willamette Valley wine country. Located on a former dude ranch, the tasting room is set in what’s affectionally called the Big Ol’ Barn, which has glorious views of the vineyard, the Oregon Coast Range and Marys Peak. There’s a wood-burning stove for cold weather and a large wraparound deck for warmer months.

If you can’t bring yourself to leave, private overnight accommodations are available in one of the ranch’s original cabins, complete with a large deck with stunning views.

Adelsheim Vineyard is a leader in sustainable wine production. Adelsheim Vineyard

5. Adelsheim Vineyard

Adelsheim Vineyard in Dundee is one of the leaders in sustainable wine in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors to the winery can opt for a tasting while taking in fabulous views of the vineyards or enhanced experiences such as a guided mile-long vineyard hike complete with tastings and light bites; or a cave experience, including a tour of the production facility, tasting of limited-production wines, and a delicious platter of local bites in the winery’s underground cave.

6. King Estate

King Estate grows grapes across more than 1000 acres of biodynamic vineyards just outside Eugene. The visitors center sits atop a hill with panoramic views of vineyards and mountains below. Visitors can sit inside or out to purchase flights of wine and participate in one of the winery’s free hourly tours. King Estate is renowned for its restaurant, which specializes in seasonal, organic fare, much made from produce grown on the property.

Pair wine with music, food and gorgeous plantings at St Josef’s Winery. St Josef’s Winery

7. St Josef’s Winery

St Josef’s Winery is located in the picturesque farming community of Canby, just a half-hour from Portland. The winery prides itself on varietals that pair well with food – without breaking the bank. The atmosphere is warm and friendly, with cozy indoor seating options in winter and a patio seating to enjoy your wine next to a burbling fountain when the weather is warm.

8. Archery Summit

When you drive up to Archery Summit in Dayton, you’re treated to majestic views of the vineyard. Yet the best part of the experience is enjoying your tasting in the elegant underground tasting room. Archery Summit is the only Oregon winery with a wine cave built directly into the bedrock – and if you opt for one of its enhanced tastings and tours, you’ll be able to walk through a series of caves to observe the storage and production facilities, tasting wine along the way.

Afterward, enjoy dinner nearby at one of Oregon’s finest restaurants, Joel Palmer House, which specializes in foraged truffles and wild mushrooms.

Sipping superb biodynamic wines at Soter Vineyards. Cheryl Juetten Photo

9. Soter Vineyards

Soter Vineyards is open for tastings at its biodynamic Mineral Springs Ranch in Carlton every day of the week. Appointments are required, so you’ll need to plan your visit in advance. GPS can be unreliable in the area so the winery recommends downloading the directions from their website and printing them in advance.

Despite the extra steps, the fabulous wines and views of the vineyard and valley make a visit here well worthwhile. Soter Vineyards offers a classic, seated tasting, or an enhanced-provisions tasting that includes a chef-prepared menu of seasonal dishes focusing on food grown on the ranch or from other sustainable partners in the area.