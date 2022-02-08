The Bald Eagle area is essentially the 10-mile stretch of the Skagit River between Rockport and Marblemount. After salmon spawn, their spent carcasses…
Washington Cascades
Grafted onto one of the more temperamental segments of the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Washington Cascades are a rugged, spectacular mountain range capped by five potentially lethal volcanoes: Mt Baker, Glacier Peak, Mt Rainier, Mt Adams and – fieriest of all – Mt St Helens.
Renowned for their world record–breaking precipitation and copious crevasse-covered glaciers, the highest Cascade peaks are vast stand-alone mountains that dominate almost every vista in the western state and create scrubby, almost desert-like conditions further east.
Protected within a string of overlapping wilderness areas and national parks, the mountains offer some of the most awe-inspiring backcountry adventures in the US, if you don't mind bedding down in a tent and liberally dousing yourself in bug repellent. For the less outdoor-attuned, rarefied Cascadian beauty can be glimpsed through the windows of cars, buses and trains, or enjoyed in a handful of classic 'parkitecture' lodges.
Explore Washington Cascades
- UUpper Skagit Bald Eagle Area
The Bald Eagle area is essentially the 10-mile stretch of the Skagit River between Rockport and Marblemount. After salmon spawn, their spent carcasses…
- MMt Rainier National Park
The USA's fifth-highest peak outside Alaska, majestic Mt Rainier is also one of the country's most beguiling mountains. Part of a 368-sq-mile national…
- Diablo Lake
Just south of Ross Lake, Diablo Lake is held back by the 389ft Diablo Dam. A pullout off Hwy 20 known as the Diablo Dam Overlook provides incredible views…
- RRoss Lake
Ross Lake stretches across 23 miles north toward the Canadian border. In keeping with the wild terrain, it's accessible only by trail or water. Part of…
- NNorth Cascades National Park
The wildest of all Pacific Northwest wildernesses, the lightly trodden, 1000-sq-mile North Cascades National Park (inaugurated in 1968) has no major…
- BBaker Lake & Lake Shannon
Just north of Concrete are two reservoirs formed by a pair of dams on the Baker River. Washington's largest colony of nesting osprey is found at Lake…
- BBuckner Orchard
Buckner Orchard is one of the Stehekin area's oldest homesteads and makes for a refreshing walk; pick up a self-guided-tour brochure near the historic…
- BBoulder Cave
Boulder Cave, on the Chinook Scenic Byway, is a rarity in the relatively cave-free terrain of the Pacific Northwest and doubly unique due to its formation…
- CCatherine Montgomery Interpretive Center
Built with funds provided by the Washington State Federation of Women's Clubs, this interpretive center describes the history and ecology of the 574-acre…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Washington Cascades.
See
Upper Skagit Bald Eagle Area
The Bald Eagle area is essentially the 10-mile stretch of the Skagit River between Rockport and Marblemount. After salmon spawn, their spent carcasses…
See
Mt Rainier National Park
The USA's fifth-highest peak outside Alaska, majestic Mt Rainier is also one of the country's most beguiling mountains. Part of a 368-sq-mile national…
See
Diablo Lake
Just south of Ross Lake, Diablo Lake is held back by the 389ft Diablo Dam. A pullout off Hwy 20 known as the Diablo Dam Overlook provides incredible views…
See
Ross Lake
Ross Lake stretches across 23 miles north toward the Canadian border. In keeping with the wild terrain, it's accessible only by trail or water. Part of…
See
North Cascades National Park
The wildest of all Pacific Northwest wildernesses, the lightly trodden, 1000-sq-mile North Cascades National Park (inaugurated in 1968) has no major…
See
Baker Lake & Lake Shannon
Just north of Concrete are two reservoirs formed by a pair of dams on the Baker River. Washington's largest colony of nesting osprey is found at Lake…
See
Buckner Orchard
Buckner Orchard is one of the Stehekin area's oldest homesteads and makes for a refreshing walk; pick up a self-guided-tour brochure near the historic…
See
Boulder Cave
Boulder Cave, on the Chinook Scenic Byway, is a rarity in the relatively cave-free terrain of the Pacific Northwest and doubly unique due to its formation…
See
Catherine Montgomery Interpretive Center
Built with funds provided by the Washington State Federation of Women's Clubs, this interpretive center describes the history and ecology of the 574-acre…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Washington Cascades
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.