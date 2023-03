The tiny, free Longmire Museum describes the history of Longmire, originally the park's headquarters. James Longmire first came here in 1883 and noticed the hot mineral springs that bubbled up in a lovely meadow opposite the present-day National Park Inn. The next year he established Longmire's Medicinal Springs, and in 1890 he built the Longmire Springs Hotel. Across from the museum is a Wilderness Information Center (closed in winter).