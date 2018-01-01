Eugene City Tour

After being picked up at one of our three designated pick-up locations, travel through various parts of the "Emerald City' — from downtown to the Whiteaker Neighborhood, plus the University of Oregon. Visit all the must-see attractions, including the Cascade Raptor Center, and learn about the history of Eugene, and the interesting culture that exists here.Enjoy the phenomenal views of Eugene from Skinner's Butte and learn why this spot is known as the birthplace of Eugene!Tour through the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, which has been a landmark in Eugene for more than a century. Although many changes have been made over the years, the house – with its carved and turned exterior woodwork, polygonal tower, ornate open porches, and large bay windows – remains Eugene’s most elaborate example of late-Victorian Queen Anne Revival style architecture. The single most remarkable feature of the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House landscaping is its setting on the south slope of Skinner Butte. In fact, when the house was built in 1888, it was often referred to as the “Castle on the Hill” because of the panoramic views of Eugene and the surrounding hills. (Only available to tour Tuesday-Friday)While visiting Owen Rose Garden, explore the 400 varieties of roses in a spectacular setting along the Willamette River. The garden will enchant you with its abundant roses and what is believed to be the country's oldest and largest Black Tartarian cherry tree, planted in 1847. (Available seasonally)After leaving Owen Rose Garden we will visit the Whiteaker Neighborhood. This neighborhood that has gone through an incredible transition from dilapidated houses and an anarchist hot spot, to a new generation of artist and young entrepreneurs taking ownership in this renewed districts for shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, wine shops and breweries. Next we will drive along trendy downtown Broadway Street which was Eugene’s original outdoor walking mall. This street has been converted to a car friendly area allowing new business to thrive and showcase beautiful storefronts, fun eateries and local popular hangout with street entertainment, culture and more. Not to mention Portland’s favorite donut shop, Voodoo Donuts.No visit to Eugene would be complete without stopping at the University of Oregon Campus. While here we will visit Hayward Field and on Saturdays and Sundays we will also stop at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History where you can delve into Oregon’s story, from the archaeology of the first Americans to the dynamic cultures of today’s tribes.We will also tour the Cascades Raptor Center has one of the largest collections of native raptor species in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can view nearly 50 birds of prey in large outdoor aviaries. The tour ends with drop-off at one of our three designated pick-up/drop-off locations.