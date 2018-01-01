Welcome to Eugene
Eugene offers a great art scene, exceptionally fine restaurants, boisterous festivals, miles of riverside paths and several lovely parks. Its location at the confluence of the Willamette and McKenzie Rivers, just west of the Cascades, means there's plenty of outdoor recreation on offer – especially around the McKenzie River region, the Three Sisters Wilderness and Willamette Pass.
The Oregon coast, just 60 miles west, is easily accessible via pretty Hwy 126. And Eugene's at the southern end of the Willamette Valley, which boasts several world-class wineries.
Top experiences in Eugene
Eugene activities
Pacific Northwest Peaks & Pours
DAY 1: This evening, mingle with other group members at a meet and greet reception hosted by our guide, a beer aficionado and destination specialist.DAY 2: Tour Seattle, visiting colorful neighborhoods and iconic attractions such as historic Pioneer Square, and the Space Needle. This afternoon is reserved for tastings. The city’s small-batch producers tend to know their stuff, producing solid line-ups of supremely drinkable IPAs, stouts and more.DAY 3: Members of the Pike Place Market community will guide us through the market ensuring we receive special treatment. Meet the Market’s lively characters and hear their memorable stories. Upon arrival in Portland, there’ll be time to relax, before meeting up for a special evening program. Use real ghost hunting equipment to visit known ghostly places and get behind the scenes to understand a true view into the reality of paranormal investigations.Day 4: Portland sits on the Columbia and Willamette rivers, in the shadow of snow-capped Mount Hood. We’ll enjoy an orientation tour of the city and its iconic gardens. This afternoon, explore more of the city on a bicycle tour that will take us to breweries a walking tour to some of the downtown area’s most unique restaurants, food emporiums and food trucks.DAY 5: Visit Columbia River Gorge and experience the power and beauty of nature up close at Multnomah Falls, a 611-foot-tall roaring, awe-inspiring cascade of icy water. We’ll then stop at some of the 12 breweries in this area.DAY 6: Travel to Crater Lake National Park. Created by a collapsed volcano after a violent eruption more than 7,000 years ago, scientists marvel at its purity. Fed only by rain and snow, it’s the deepest lake in the US at nearly 2,000 feet. A National Park Ranger will talk to us about the Park’s origins and special features before we take a leisurely hike. Ranked in the top 10 of “The 100 Best Small Art Towns in America,” Ashland is a cultural hot spot, with award-winning galleries, theaters and restaurants.DAY 7: Tour the city of Eugene, home to the University of Oregon and a prominent arts community. After a short walking tour, we’ll stop in an area of Eugene aligned with local breweries, all part of Eugene’s Ale Trail. This evening arrive in the coastal community of Cannon Beach which combines the inspiring beauty of the Oregon Coast with a picture-perfect village by the sea.Day 8: Start the day with a walk on the beach to dramatic shoreline rock formations like Haystack Rock, one of Oregon’s most recognizable landmarks, rising 235 feet from the edge of the shoreline. Cannon Beach also offers the quintessential small beach town experience. Wander the picturesque sidewalks and courtyards of downtown Cannon Beach to discover art galleries, specialty shops and public art.
Eugene City Tour
After being picked up at one of our three designated pick-up locations, travel through various parts of the "Emerald City' — from downtown to the Whiteaker Neighborhood, plus the University of Oregon. Visit all the must-see attractions, including the Cascade Raptor Center, and learn about the history of Eugene, and the interesting culture that exists here.Enjoy the phenomenal views of Eugene from Skinner's Butte and learn why this spot is known as the birthplace of Eugene!Tour through the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, which has been a landmark in Eugene for more than a century. Although many changes have been made over the years, the house – with its carved and turned exterior woodwork, polygonal tower, ornate open porches, and large bay windows – remains Eugene’s most elaborate example of late-Victorian Queen Anne Revival style architecture. The single most remarkable feature of the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House landscaping is its setting on the south slope of Skinner Butte. In fact, when the house was built in 1888, it was often referred to as the “Castle on the Hill” because of the panoramic views of Eugene and the surrounding hills. (Only available to tour Tuesday-Friday)While visiting Owen Rose Garden, explore the 400 varieties of roses in a spectacular setting along the Willamette River. The garden will enchant you with its abundant roses and what is believed to be the country's oldest and largest Black Tartarian cherry tree, planted in 1847. (Available seasonally)After leaving Owen Rose Garden we will visit the Whiteaker Neighborhood. This neighborhood that has gone through an incredible transition from dilapidated houses and an anarchist hot spot, to a new generation of artist and young entrepreneurs taking ownership in this renewed districts for shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, wine shops and breweries. Next we will drive along trendy downtown Broadway Street which was Eugene’s original outdoor walking mall. This street has been converted to a car friendly area allowing new business to thrive and showcase beautiful storefronts, fun eateries and local popular hangout with street entertainment, culture and more. Not to mention Portland’s favorite donut shop, Voodoo Donuts.No visit to Eugene would be complete without stopping at the University of Oregon Campus. While here we will visit Hayward Field and on Saturdays and Sundays we will also stop at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History where you can delve into Oregon’s story, from the archaeology of the first Americans to the dynamic cultures of today’s tribes.We will also tour the Cascades Raptor Center has one of the largest collections of native raptor species in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can view nearly 50 birds of prey in large outdoor aviaries. The tour ends with drop-off at one of our three designated pick-up/drop-off locations.
Eugene Highlights and Wine Tasting Combo
After being picked up at one of our three designated pick-up locations, travel through various parts of the "Emerald City' — from downtown to the Whiteaker Neighborhood, plus the University of Oregon. Visit all the must-see attractions, and learn about the history of Eugene, and the interesting culture that exists here.Enjoy the phenomenal views of Eugene from Skinner's Butte and learn why this spot is known as the birthplace of Eugene!Tour through the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, which has been a landmark in Eugene for more than a century. Although many changes have been made over the years, the house – with its carved and turned exterior woodwork, polygonal tower, ornate open porches, and large bay windows – remains Eugene’s most elaborate example of late-Victorian Queen Anne Revival style architecture. While visiting Owen Rose Garden, explore the 400 varieties of roses in a spectacular setting along the Willamette River. The garden will enchant you with its abundant roses and what is believed to be the country's oldest and largest Black Tartarian cherry tree, planted in 1847. (Available seasonally)After leaving Owen Rose Garden we will visit the Whiteaker Neighborhood. This neighborhood that has gone through an incredible transition from dilapidated houses and an anarchist hot spot, to a new generation of artist and young entrepreneurs taking ownership in this renewed districts for shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, wine shops and breweries. Next we will drive along trendy downtown Broadway Street which was Eugene’s original outdoor walking mall. This street has been converted to a car friendly area allowing new business to thrive and showcase beautiful storefronts, fun eateries and local popular hangout with street entertainment, culture and more. No visit to Eugene would be complete without stopping at the University of Oregon Campus. While here we will visit Hayward Field and on weekends we will also stop at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History where you can delve into Oregon’s story, from the archaeology of the first Americans to the dynamic cultures of today’s tribes.We will also tour the Cascades Raptor Center has one of the largest collections of native raptor species in the Pacific Northwest. Visitors can view nearly 50 birds of prey in large outdoor aviaries.After your morning City Tour, you will be dropped off in downtown Eugene for lunch (at own expense). Following lunch, you will visit 3 Southern Willamette Valley Wineries!This afternoon we will visit three wineries and taste several varietals at each one with nibbles along the way for pairing pleasure. We select your winery based on season and day of the week, each will have a unique and different experience from boutique to Estates to enhance your tour experience.
Eugene Brewery Tour
From the beer enthusiast to the pub and nightlife-lover, the Eugene Brewery Scene is the ticket to experiencing Eugene’s beer culture. If you want to discover the best breweries in Eugene, then follow the locals to the breweries off the beaten path and let us take you there. We know the places and the best kept secrets in Eugene and the surrounding area. With 21+ breweries Eugene is an ideal place to experience Oregon brewery scene. Our Eugene Brewery Tour will introduce you to the best the city has to offer, from nationally distributed brands like Ninkasi Brewery to small local favorites like Hop Valley Brewing. You will gain a better understanding of the different varieties of beer as you sample everything from ales and lagers to porters and stouts. We will select the breweries that offer great beer, hospitality and fun. Your tour guide will provide commentary along the way about history, education and fun facts. You will walk away not only sampling some of the best beers, but a new understanding for the beer industry. Some of the breweries we may select from include but are not limited to: Ninkasi Brewery Company Falling Sky Pizzeria & Public House Valley Brewing Company McMenamins East 19th Street Cafe Agrarian Ales Brewing Company Hop Valley Brewing Company Viking Braggot Company Plank Town Brewing Company Claim 52 Brewing The Abbey Ale song Brewing & Blending Falling Sky Pour House & Delicatessen Oakshire Brewing WildCraft Cider Works Steelhead Brewing Company Falling Sky Brewing House McMenemins High Street ColdFire Brewing SamBond’s Brewing Company Elk Horn Brewery Brewers Union Local 180 and more…
Eugene Distillery Trail
Leave the driving and details to us! We will visit three Eugene craft distilleries and do a tasting at each one while learning about the distillery and and how the spirits you're tasting were made! En-route to our distilleries your tour guide will share lots of facts about the craft spirit distillery scene in Eugene and around the State of Oregon. Some of the craft spirit distilleries we may select from included but are not limited to: Crescendo Organic Spirits Swallowtail Spirits Wolf Spirit Deep Woods Distillery Heritage Distilling Company Thinking Tree Spirits Elixir Craft Spirits
2 day tour to from Eugene to Crater Lake
We will leave Eugene at 8:00 am and as we drive to Crater Lake we will stop at Salt Creek Falls which is Oregon’s second highest single drop waterfall, cascading 286 feet. This waterfall is also one of Southern Oregon’s most powerful falls, with an average yearly flow of 50,000 gallons per minute surging over the rocks. Upon arrival at Crater Lake we will spend the day visiting all the incredible vistas, visitor centers, and overlooks. Crater Lake has inspired people for thousands of years with some of the 1st Native Americans who discovered its beauty and mystique. No place else on earth combines a deep, pure lake, so blue in color; steep surrounding cliffs almost two thousand feet high; two unique picturesque islands; and a violent volcanic past. It is a place of immeasurable beauty and the Nations deepest lake over 1,900 feet deep.Tonight we will spend the night in Bend, Oregon. You will have free time to explore downtown Bend and visit craft breweries. The next morning we will visit the High Desert Museum. This unique museum reveals the natural world and cultural history of the West’s High Desert region through artful exhibits, alluring animals, engaging programs and meaningful history. The Museum feels like stepping into a different time and place. Get close-up views of native wildlife such as river otters, bobcat, and birds of prey. See art through a different lens. Chat with historic characters who’ll share tales of early Oregon explorers and settlers. Visit an authentic homestead and sawmill from 1904 and learn about Native American culture and history. Next, we will drive to the town of Sisters, where you will have free time to explore the quaint downtown and have lunch at one of the amazing restaurants. Sisters is a charming town with an 1880’s western theme and the shops in this town are anything but old-fashioned. Well-known artists work graces downtown Sisters in a variety of galleries and shops. Our next stop of the day will be at Sahalie Falls. Sahalie (or “Heaven” in the Chinook language) is a mass of foaming white water plunging 100 feet over a natural lava dam. Take an easy walk through forests of 6-foot-thick Douglas fir and droopy-limbed red cedar to see this beautiful waterfall. This famous falls can be spotted in Disney’s movie Homeward Bound. As we continue our drive to Eugene we will drive over the historic Goodpasture Covered Bridge and you will have the opportunity to photograph it! This quintessential covered bridge is Oregon’s most frequently photographed covered bridge – and it’s easy to see why. Excellent vantage points along Hwy 126 showcase the bridge’s elegant 165 foot (50 m) span across the scenic McKenzie River. The bridge itself is well crafted with attention to architectural details and classic style. We will finish the tour today by arriving back in Eugene.