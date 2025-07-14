No other city in the world has architectural sights like Barcelona, which flourishes with colorful nature motifs dreamed up by modernists like Antoni Gaudí, but if you were hoping for something more Gothic, take a trip up to Girona. This mellow city boasts one of the best preserved medieval centers in all of Europe.

Located about 100km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Girona is the second-largest city in Catalonia and a hub of culture, gastronomy and history. Fantasy fans may recognize it from the HBO TV series Game of Thrones, as many of the major medieval landmarks and narrow streets were used to bring the world of Westeros to life on screen. However, Girona is not just a movie set or a condensed version of Barcelona, it’s a city buzzing with life, a hub for cyclists and epicureans with star-studded restaurants and a distinctive history that, like Barcelona, finds its roots in ancient Rome.

From bike trails to museums, here's what you need to know for the best city break in Girona.

Views from Girona Cathedral to the Basilica of Sant Feliu. j_renArt/Shutterstock

Why visit Girona now?

With concerns about overtourism becoming more common in Spain, Girona is a good alternative for travelers who want to expand their horizons beyond Barcelona, which has caught the attention of international headlines as one of the poster children of anti-tourism sentiment. Just don’t expect to have Girona to yourself, because it is still a popular day trip destination and can get quite crowded in the high season.

Girona has a busy calendar of annual events like the springtime flower festival and open-air concerts in the summer. Next year, 2026, will be a busy year for Spain with the upcoming solar eclipse, and Barcelona will achieve a monumental milestone with the projected completion of La Sagrada Família. This may be the best time to enjoy Girona while other travelers' attention is drawn elsewhere.













Church of Santa Susanna del Mercadal, Girona. trabantos/Shutterstock

Girona’s best experiences

Walk the narrow lanes of El Call

Experience one of Europe’s best-preserved Jewish Quarters when you enter the labyrinth of narrow lanes and careening staircases of El Call. Dating back to the 12th century, when the area was home to a flourishing Jewish community, the neighborhood is rich in history, and its streets lead the way to some of Girona’s most iconic sites, like the Catedral de Girona with its 90 steps. The city is built on a hillside, so be prepared to do a lot of walking, but also take your time to admire the arches and cobblestones that make this city feel so cinematic.

Pop in and out of museums and architectural sites

You may need a few days in Girona if you want to visit all of the city’s museums, but architectural sites like the Banys Àrabs and the Monestir de Sant Pere de Galligants are must-sees on a single day trip. The latter houses a small archaeological museum, and in El Call, you can delve even deeper at the city's history museum or at the Museu d’Història dels Jueus, where you can find more architectural remnants related to Jewish culture.

Indulge in gastro experiences

Girona is home to two Michelin-star restaurants, including El Celler de Can Roca, which is one of the most legendary dining establishments in the region. Reservations are hard to get, but the restaurant is part of a suite of projects from the Roca family, which operates other restaurants in town like Normal and Vii. For something more casual, you will find an unbeatable location on one of Girona’s most picturesque staircases at Café Le Bistrot, or you can dig into hearty local flavors at L’Argadà, a Catalan steakhouse.

Get the best view from up on the walls

Offering some of the best views in the city, Girona is said to have been a city protected by walls since the Romans founded it as Gerunda, and maybe even before that, with its original Iberian inhabitants. However, the Muralles de Girona – the city walls – that are standing now date back to the medieval era and are completely walkable. The walls have multiple access points and look out over the western side of the city, ideal for capturing a postcard-perfect sunset view. On your way up, there are many towers you can climb up, and be sure to stop for a tranquil break at the Jardins de Alemanys.

The beach of Platja de Codolar in Tossa de Mar. kavalenkava/Shutterstock

Visit the beaches of Costa Brava

Girona is usually the main point of access for international visitors to the Costa Brava beaches. You can take your pick from the many options. The popular beach city of Tossa de Mar is one of the closest at 40 minutes by bus. Tossa de Mar’s old city serves as a visual centerpiece amid the pink granite cliffs marked by sandy beaches, coves and lone trees growing atop rock stacks. From the main beach of Platja Gran, head up the steep and winding hill – or take the little tourist train – to the top of the city walls and the ruins of the medieval castle.

Go cycling in the surrounding hills

Surrounded by smooth roads winding through forest and countryside, Girona is one of Europe’s top cycling destinations. The culture is extremely bike-friendly, with many cafes catering specifically to cyclists, and there are plenty of places to rent a bike in town. Many companies offer guided tours that can be tailored to your difficulty level, while experienced cyclists can explore popular and challenging high-grade climbs such as Rocacorba and Els Àngels on their own.

Make a wish to return

All cities have their traditions and superstitions, and Girona has its lion. Found in the plaza outside the Basilica de Sant Feliu, this small stone lion – a recreation of the original on display in the history museum – is meant to be kissed on its backside in order to guarantee a return to Girona. A ladder is even provided for visitors eager to get their wish and a photo.

Girona's waterfront, with the Eiffel Bridge (Pont de les Peixateries Velles), designed by Gustave Eiffel, over the River Onyar. KavalenkavaVolha/Getty Images

Where to stay in Girona

There is a wide range of places to stay in and around the city center in Girona, from budget-friendly hotels geared towards solo travelers, like ByPillow the Bloom to the ultra-luxurious three-room-only Palau dels Alemanys. For something in the middle, you can also consider the Hotel Ciutat de Girona or the AC Hotel Palau del Bellavista, which have amenities like indoor pools and rooftop terraces ideal for unwinding after busy days exploring.

Staying in the city center puts you right in the action, but there are also gorgeous rural hotels just outside Girona, not to mention casa rurals, which are country homes available for rent. The Espirit Roca is a boutique hotel from the legendary Roca family, which has become a fine-dining destination in its own right. Located just 20 minutes outside of Girona, you can combine the city visit with a plush rural escape with top-tier restaurants serving up long-time crowd-pleasers from the fine-dining world and an 80,000-bottle-strong wine cellar.

La Sagrada Família, Barcelona. Todamo/Shutterstock

How to pair a visit to Barcelona with a trip to Girona

From Barcelona, it couldn’t be easier to travel by train to Girona. There are plenty of departures leaving daily from Barcelona Sants. The high-speed Renfe train takes 40 minutes with tickets costing between €7 and €45 (US$8 and $53) each way, depending on the demand of the time of day. Alternatively, regional Rodalies and middle-distance Renfe departures to Girona might take between one and two hours for usually cheaper prices. From the Girona train station, it’s a 15-minute walk into the city center.

Alternatively, you can also fly straight into the Girona-Costa Brava Airport, which is just a 20-minute drive or 35-minute bus ride away and is served by budget airlines with direct flights from cities including Amsterdam, Dublin, Budapest, Glasgow, Prague, Riga and others.