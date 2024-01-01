Monestir de Sant Pere

Costa Brava

This Romanesque monastery dates from the 11th century and has an unusual ambulatory (walkway) with floral-motif capitals behind the altar.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Salvador Dali museum

    Teatre-Museu Dalí

    14.22 MILES

    The first name that pops into your head when you lay eyes on this red castle-like building, topped with giant eggs and stylised Oscar-like statues and…

  • Greco-Roman archaeological sites of Ampurias (Empuries) in the Gulf of Roses, Catalonia, Spain.

    Empúries

    22.08 MILES

    The evocative seaside archaeological site of Empúries, 1.5km northwest of central L'Escala, immerses you in a strategic Greek, and later Roman, trading…

  • Castell de Pubol.

    Castell de Púbol

    19.35 MILES

    If you’re intrigued by artist Salvador Dalí, the Castell de Púbol is an essential piece of the puzzle. Between Girona and Palafrugell (22km northwest of…

  • Museum of modern art, Ceret, France.

    Musée d’Art Moderne

    20.02 MILES

    Roussillon had its artistic heyday around the turn of the 20th century, when Fauvist and cubist artists flocked here, attracted by the searing colours and…

  • Girona cathedral facade with statues in a beautiful summer day, Catalonia, Spain.

    Catedral de Girona

    15.94 MILES

    Towering over a flight of 86 steps rising from Plaça de la Catedral, Girona's imposing cathedral is far more ancient than its billowing baroque facade…

  • Natural Reserve of Illes Medes near L'Estartit, Spain.

    Illes Medes

    28.85 MILES

    The allure of the Illes Medes, seven islets off L'Estartit beach, lies in their range of depths (down to 50m), kaleidoscopic marine life, and underwater…

  • The Monastery of Sant Pere de Rodes.

    Monestir de Sant Pere de Rodes

    25.51 MILES

    Views of distant Pyrenean peaks and the deep-blue Mediterranean combine with a spectacular piece of Romanesque architecture at this hillside monastery,…

  • Monastery of Santa Maria de Ripoll.

    Monestir de Santa Maria

    26.09 MILES

    Consecrated in CE 888, Ripoll's monastery was Catalonia’s spiritual and cultural heart from the mid-10th to mid-11th century. The five-naved basilica was…

Nearby Costa Brava attractions

1. Hospital de Sant Julià

0.02 MILES

Of Besalú's ancient Sant Julià hospital, built to house pilgrims, only the 12th-century facade is original; it displays four intricately carved capitals,…

2. Micromundi

0.03 MILES

Prepare to squint with increasing intensity as you enter this peculiar 2000-item museum. Peer through a magnifying glass at jewellery, figurines and tiny…

3. Jewish Square

0.1 MILES

Besalú’s thriving Jewish community fled the town in 1436 after relentless Christian persecution. It left behind a 12th-century riverside miqvé (ritual…

4. Església de Sant Vicenç

0.1 MILES

The Romanesque Església de Sant Vicenç dates to the 10th century, though it has a few Gothic flourishes. It's normally closed, but you can peek in by…

5. Pont Fortificat

0.16 MILES

Besalú’s fortified stone bridge is so old, it strains memory. The first records of the bridge date to 1075, though periodic modifications have bolstered…

6. Santa Pau

7.5 MILES

With its tangle of slender cobbled lanes leading past flower-filled corners and pottery workshops to the attractive colonnaded Plaça Major, medieval Santa…

7. Castellfollit de la Roca

7.74 MILES

Aside from the hills, one of La Garrotxa's most remarkable geological sights is the town of Castellfollit de la Roca (10km northeast of Olot), teetering…

8. Monestir de Sant Joan les Fonts

9.53 MILES

Dating to the 12th century, this broad Romanesque riverside monastery is squirrelled away at the northern end of Sant Joan les Fonts, 6km northeast of…