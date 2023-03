Dating to the 12th century, this broad Romanesque riverside monastery is squirrelled away at the northern end of Sant Joan les Fonts, 6km northeast of Olot. Note the distinctive bulge, stone bell tower and pink-tinged local stone. Visits are by 90-minute guided tour on weekends that also take in the Castell de Juvinyà and the Pont Medieval. These depart from the Oficina de Turisme in Sant Joan les Fonts.