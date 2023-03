Prepare to squint with increasing intensity as you enter this peculiar 2000-item museum. Peer through a magnifying glass at jewellery, figurines and tiny dioramas from around the world, including ants wielding parasols and retina-spraining Mexican skulls. The third of the museum's three rooms has a row of microscopes above creations invisible to the naked eye, including Besalú's bridge on a pin's head and camels passing through the eye of a needle.