Some 6km northeast of Olot, Sant Joan les Fonts has some lovely forest just beyond the village centre. From the Oficina de Turisme, you can pick up various paths that lead past waterfalls, impressive cliffs formed by volcanic lava flows and peaceful woodlands that follow a trickling stream. Paths go all the way to Olot (2½ hours) and Santa Pau (five hours) for serious walkers.

In the northern end of the village, the 12th-century Monestir de Sant Joan les Fonts is a striking Romanesque riverside monastery. Visits are by 90-minute guided tour on weekends that also take in the Castell de Juvinyà and the Pont Medieval. These depart from the Oficina de Turisme in Sant Joan les Fonts. The village makes a pleasant stop between Olot and the dramatic cliffs of Castellfollit de la Roca.