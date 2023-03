In the middle of verdant Parc Nou (a botanical garden of Olot-area flora), this schoolroom-like museum has detailed displays on volcanoes, tremors, eruptions, Catalonia's volcanic history and La Garrotxa's geology. The intriguing audiovisual includes a 12-minute film that ends with a knee-trembling earthquake simulator. There's a scenic cafe attached.

It's in the same building as the Casa dels Volcans park office for the Parc Natural de la Zona Volcànica de la Garrotxa.