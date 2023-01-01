Centre d'Interpretació del Mite del Comte Arnau

The monastery's 14th-century Palau de l'Abadia houses a fascinating audiovisual exhibition tracing the source of the Count Arnau legend. Folk songs from the 19th century bemoan the count as a seducer of the monastery's abbess; others say the curse descended when he cheated workers on corn measures and payments. These stories, their historical significance and their expression in Catalan music and literature, are beautifully explained by short films (Catalan, Spanish, English or French).

In the same building is Sant Joan's tourist office.