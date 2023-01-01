Museu Episcopal

This museum holds a marvellous collection of Romanesque and Gothic art, second only to Barcelona's Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya. The Romanesque collection contains strikingly gory images, including saints being beheaded or tortured, along with a fine 12th-century woodcarved Descent from the Cross group from the Pyrenees' Vall de Boí. The Gothic collection displays works by such key figures as Lluís Borrassà and Jaume Huguet, plus the beautiful original 1420s doors to Vic cathedral's altarpiece, designed by Pere Oller.

Arrive one hour before closing time to visit.