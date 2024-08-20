It took me a lot of time outside of Oregon to appreciate how amazing it is to live here. As a born-and-mostly-raised Portlander, I’ve spent much of my life within just a half-hour drive of the Columbia River Gorge, a Tolkienesque land of ancient conifers, gushing waterfalls, wilderness trails, and views so scenic that you may be compelled to pinch yourself.

Just beyond the Gorge stands Mount Hood, with its perpetually snowcapped peak – visible from Portland – that serves as a geological reminder that nature is never far away. In fact, all of this is close enough to Portland to make for an easy weekend adventure full of outdoor adventure, sightseeing and maybe a bit of wine tasting. Here’s how to do it.

When to arrive: Come on a Thursday evening or Friday morning to beat the weekend crowds.

When to arrive: Come on a Thursday evening or Friday morning to beat the weekend crowds.

How to get from the airport: Your best bet is to rent a car at the Portland International Airport (PDX) and drive yourself. Alternatively, you can take the Red Line of the MAX Light Rail to the Gateway Transit Center in northeast Portland and switch to the Columbia Gorge Express bus, which goes all the way to Hood River.

Getting around: Again, it's best to drive yourself around this region as it's spread out and there's a lot to explore. Alternatively, the Gorge Mountain Express will take you from Hood River – the biggest city in the Columbia Gorge – to Mount Hood in around an hour.

Where to stay: The Timberline Lodge is the place to stay for the quintessential Mt. Hood experience (you may recognize it as the Overlook Lodge from the 1980 horror film, The Shining). For an upscale woodland getaway in the Gorge, splurge for a family-sized treehouse at Skamania Lodge on the Washington side of the Columbia River. In Hood River, the historic Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa offers classic, midrange rooms, some with Columbia River views.

What to pack: Pack clothes that can withstand a bit of rain and mud, including a water-resistant jacket, a good pair of hiking boots or shoes, and casual layers that will keep you warm on wet and chilly days. Don't feel the need to pack a second set of dressier clothes for wine tasting if you don't want to – casual is king in Oregon.

The views from Crown Point never disappoint. Zack Frank/Shutterstock

Friday

Morning: Grab a quick breakfast in Portland and head east along I-85, which runs parallel to the Columbia River, to the Vista House at Crown Point, an art-nouveau visitors center with fantastic views. From here, drive 15 minutes to Multnomah Falls, Oregon’s tallest waterfall, which is visible right from the road. Pop into the Multnomah Falls Lodge for a sandwich or a bread bowl full of soup.

How to spend the day: After your meal, continue along I-84 for about nine miles to the Wahclella Falls Trail for a post-lunch hike. This 2.4-mile out-and-back route will take you to into the Mark O. Hatfield wilderness, past streams and along wooded trails until you reach Wahclella Falls, a two-tiered horsetail waterfall that tumbles into a pool below. After your hike, drive to Hood River for the night.

Dinner: Check into your hotel and freshen up for dinner at pFriem Family Brewers’s downtown tasting room/brewpub. Although the folks at pFriem are best known for their huge range of brews, the food is equally tasty – expect crowds (and ask to sit upstairs for a quieter experience). Local favorites include the Pacific Northwest albacore and vegan mac and cheese topped with breadcrumbs and pickled peppers.

After dark: After dinner, head to The Ruins, an indoor-outdoor event space occupying what remains of an old fruit cannery. Although they often have live music here on Friday nights, it’s also a wedding venue. Avoid crashing someone’s special day by checking the calendar before you head over.

Take a scenic drive along the Hood River Fruit Loop and literally take your pick. Wasim Muklashy/Shutterstock

Saturday

Morning: Check out of your hotel and make your way to Broder Øst for a Scandinavian-inspired breakfast of lefse (potato crepes stuffed with chevre) or pancakes with lingonberry jam. Then head out to drive the Hood River Fruit Loop, a 35-mile scenic drive that passes by lavender fields, fruit stands and orchards, some with plantings that date back to the 19th century. U-Pick is available between June and October – come in late summer or early fall to take your pick (literally) of the Hood River Valley’s famous apples and pears.

How to spend the day: In the afternoon, make your way south toward Mount Hood, stopping at a few local wineries along the way. Treat yourself to a five-course lunch at Hiyu Wine Farm (reservations required), where you’ll be wooed with delicious wines paired with from-scratch dishes made from ingredients grown steps away from your table. After lunch, make a second stop at Wy’East Vineyards’ indoor-outdoor tasting room to try some estate Pinot and Chardonnay, before heading to Mount Hood.

Dinner: Even if you aren’t staying at Timberline Lodge for the night, it’s worth having dinner at the lodge's cozy Cascade Dining Room, which features a classic menu of steaks, salads, pasta dishes, and warming soups. Finish it off with a nightcap cocktail or a cup of hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and toffee bits at the Ram’s Head Bar before calling it a night.

The spectacular Multnomah Falls are the tallest in the entire state. Christopher Gardiner/Shutterstock

Sunday

Morning: Fuel up on your final morning with a hearty breakfast at Baseline Biscuits, which fuses Southern breakfast mainstays such as cheesy grits and – of course – biscuits with quintessentially Northwest ingredients such as marionberry jam and hazelnuts (known as filberts to Oregon locals).

How to spend the day: Spend the rest of the day playing outside. If you’re in town between late fall and early spring, you can ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or go inner tubing. If you come in the summer, spend your day hiking, cooling off in the shallow, kid-friendly waters of Frog Lake, or zipping down the mountain on the Alpine Slide. Just know that this part of Oregon is wildly different depending on what time of year you visit, so make sure to come back again during the opposite season to get the full Mount Hood experience.