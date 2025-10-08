Long before paved roads reached this part of Oaxaca, Puerto Escondido was just a small fishing village living up to its name as the “Hidden Port.” Nearly a half-century later, it has transformed itself into a legendary surf destination and one of Oaxaca’s fastest-growing beach resort towns.

Even if you have no intention of paddling out to catch waves, you can find plenty to do along this meandering stretch of coastline. By day you can go snorkeling and deep-sea fishing, release baby turtles and watch whales during the migration season from November to March. By night you can explore a busy restaurant, cafe and bar scene that brings live music and an unpretentious party vibe to town, especially in and around surf hub Zicatela.

Here are the top things to do in Puerto Escondido.

The Mexican Pipeline off the shore of Playa Zicatela. Matthias Bachmaier/Shutterstock

1. Surf the Mexican Pipeline

Surfing hotspot Playa Zicatela is home to the Mexican Pipeline and its pounding 6m-high waves, which draw expert surfers and curious onlookers from across the world – especially in November when several international surfing championships come to town. The rest of the year, early mornings are the best time to take in the waves, either on the water or from a beachfront cafe along the 3km shore.

The monster beach break was first discovered in the early 1960s, when adventurous surfers stumbled upon it in the then-tiny fishing village. The massive, hollow waves are some of the world’s heaviest and most powerful, created by an underwater canyon just off the coast that pushes steep, barreling swells directly onto the shore. Considered to be one of the best beach breaks in the world, it so resembles O‘ahu’s famous Banzai Pipeline that it was nicknamed the Mexican Pipeline.

Planning tip: Note that Playa Zicatela has strong riptides and is dangerous for inexperienced surfers and swimmers year-round. The Punta Zicatela area at the beach’s far southern end has mellower surf, where Puerto Surf offers one-on-one and group classes. Beginners might also want to head to the lovely horseshoe-shaped Playa Carrizalillo, where beginner-friendly breaks make for one of Puerto Escondido’s most swimmable beaches as well.

Left: Bacocho neighborhood. Arkadij Schell/Shutterstock Right: Street in Rinconada neighborhood. Arkadij Schell/Shutterstock

2. Go neighborhood hopping

On Playa Zicatela, you can live vicariously as a surf bum while chilling in beach bars like Mar & Wana and Prana Cocktail Bar. But to get the full flavor of the region, venture beyond Zicatela and explore Puerto Escondido's distinct neighborhoods. Start with some beach time on the town’s west end, where you can escape to the crowd-free sands of Playa Bacocho, a wide, tawny undeveloped beach. If you’re here between December and March, time your visit for a Wednesday when Cine en la Playa, a free movie screening, is set up on the beach near Club Bacocho at 6pm.

East of Playa Bacocho, the residential Rinconada neighborhood makes a good base to visit Playa Carrizalillo, a beloved (albeit increasingly popular) bay that’s ideal for swimming and beginner surfing. Afterward, make your way to Benito Juárez, a culinary hot spot where travelers mingle at busy sidewalk restaurants and convivial bars such as Lupita Barra Mexicana and La Bruja Olvidada. For affordable homestyle eats, head uptown to Mercado Benito Juárez, the city’s oldest food and craft market (open 7am–7pm).

South of Zicatela, in the boho-chic La Punta neighborhood, you’ll find an expanding hotel, restaurant and nightlife scene (as well as hipster boutiques), the streets bustling with international travelers. Some locals lament the neighborhood’s gentrification, though the beach there remains laid-back and lovely, with golden sand and swimmable surf. After strolling to browse for unique, handmade souvenirs, stop by Chicama, an excellent sand-floor Peruvian restaurant, for super-fresh ceviche in tiger’s milk and an exquisite fish tartare with mango and avocado.

Planning tip: Most of Puerto Escondido is very walkable, though sidewalks are sometimes unmaintained or nonexistent. A car isn’t necessary – colectivos (small buses) ply the coastal road from sunrise to 8:30pm and local buses marked "Zicatela" or "La Punta" travel between the same-named neighborhoods, the 1st-class bus station and Mercado Benito Juárez. Taxis are also relatively affordable, from 50–150 Mexican pesos (M$).

Dolphins off the coast of Puerto Escondido. sixtlhrx/Shutterstock

3. Take a dolphin-watching tour with a side of snorkeling

Puerto Escondido’s warm waters are home to various dolphin species that can be seen year-round, including spotted bottlenose and spinner dolphins. Getting out into open water is the best way to see them, especially in the early mornings.

Dolphin-watching boat tours leave from Playa Principal, lasting around 3 hours, and sometimes include snorkeling. Try Sociedad Cooperativa Turística Nueva Punta Escondida, a co-op based out of El Pescador restaurant on Playa Principal, for trips costing around M$500. For a more customized experience, including door-to-door service and snorkel gear, book a trip with Eco Adventures Puerto Escondido (from M$1000).

Planning tip: Aim to get on a 7am trip to increase your odds of seeing pods of these playful creatures.

Whale tail off the coast of Puerto Escondido. Anna LoFi/Shutterstock

4. Scan the horizon for migrating whales

From November to March, humpback whales swim past Puerto Escondido as part of their annual migration between frigid Arctic feeding grounds and the warmer waters of the Pacific where they breed and give birth. Known for their acrobatic displays, humpbacks are often seen breaching and tail-slapping. Male humpbacks also sing complex songs, lasting from a few minutes to a few hours during mating season. Visitors can sometimes spot humpbacks from the shore. Lookouts at Playa Carrizalillo and Playa Bacocho provide excellent vantage points, especially when the sea is calm, bringing these giant creatures close to the shore.

Planning tip: From November to March, most dolphin boat trips double as whale-watching tours, a thrilling opportunity to not only see dolphins jumping alongside your boat but also migrating humpback whales gliding through the water nearby.

Left: Baby turtle about to be released onto the sand. OM130/Shutterstock Right: Baby turtle headed toward the ocean. Sailingstone Travel/Shutterstock

5. Release a baby turtle into the wild

On the western edge of town, Playa Bacocho is a ribbon of golden sand popular with beachgoers. Come sunset, though, it’s Puerto Escondido’s go-to spot for baby-turtle releases, mostly olive ridley and green sea turtles, both considered endangered species. Run year-round by Vivemar, a local NGO with an on-site turtle hatchery, the tours start with short educational talks, offered in English and Spanish, before you’re handed a tiny hatchling in a jicara (dried fruit gourd). Joining fellow participants along the shoreline, you then release the squirming creatures onto the wet sand, watching them scurry to the sea for the first time. Cheering encouraged.

Planning tip: Oaxaca is home to several endangered turtle species protected under Mexican law. Visitors may only release baby turtles via an authorized organization like Vivemar and may not otherwise harass or interfere with turtles, baby or otherwise.

Fishing boats near the harbor at Zicatela. Arkadij Schell / Shutterstock

6. Try your hand at sportfishing

Anglers will find year-round sportfishing opportunities in Puerto Escondido’s waters – from Pacific sailfish and marlin (November to March) to mahi-mahi and yellowfin tuna (May to October). Book an outing with Omar’s Sportfishing, a full-service operation run by well-respected captain Omar Ramírez who’s been leading trips for 25 years. Omar’s offers half- and full-day trips for up to four people and recommends full-day trips for offshore marlin fishing. Some species are catch-and-release; others are not, though you’re asked to keep only what you will eat. The crew works with local restaurants to prepare what you catch. Be sure to pack reef-safe sunscreen (or wear protective UPF clothing), sunglasses and a windbreaker just in case.

Detour: If seeing fish, not catching them, is more your style, check out Big Wave Diving – Puerto Escondido's sole PADI diving center – for snorkel and diving outings from November to May when water conditions and visibility are optimal. Amid reefs of volcanic rock, you’ll see spotted eagle rays, turtles and large schools of fish.

White heron in a mangrove bush near Puerto Escondido. Ludmila Ruzickova/Shutterstock

7. Spot birds and bioluminescence at a nearby mangrove

Puerto Escondido’s biodiverse surroundings provide several remarkable opportunities to embrace the coastal region’s wild side. Around 14km west of Puerto Escondido, Laguna de Manialtepec is a big-time nature-lovers’ destination.

This 6km-long lagoon is one of Mexico’s top birding spots, with motorboats filled with passengers holding binoculars puttering through the mangroves. Even if you’re only generally interested in wildlife, it’s a fascinating place to visit, with more than 300 species of birds – including ibises, roseate spoonbills and several types of hawks – plus crocodiles, iguanas, wild boars, foxes and other creatures calling Manialtepec home for at least part of the year. To see the most birds, visit from December to March and schedule an early morning tour.

As popular as Manialtepec is among birders, many visitors also come to marvel at its mesmerizing bioluminescence, with phosphorescent phytoplankton appearing several months a year. At these times, nocturnal boat trips are offered, during which you can swim or trail your hand in the water to activate the glow – your fingers outlined in a glittering blue light. July, August, November and December are typically the best months to see the phenomena, especially around the new moon, when the sky is darkest. You won't see much bioluminescence during a full moon or after heavy rain.

Planning tip: From Puerto Escondido, take a taxi colectivo (shared taxi) bound for San José Manialtepec from Av 4 Poniente (M$20 to La Puesta del Sol, 15 minutes), running from about 6am–8pm, or a Río Grande–bound minibus (M$25) from Av Hidalgo 5, leaving about every 30 minutes from 4am–9pm.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Central America guidebook, published in October 2025.